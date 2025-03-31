Before Pema Chödrön became a Buddhist nun, she was a twice-divorced mother of two in her 30s. During this time she read a book about Confucius which mentioned something that changed her life completely. It stated that (paraphrasing) if you work as hard as you can to avoid shutting down and resisting the things that happen to you, then by the time you’re 50 you’ll be able to handle life much better. But if you do the opposite, by the time you’re 50 life will only make you smaller, meaner, and more unable to cope.

This was the moment that set Pema on the path to becoming a Buddhist, and she mentioned it often in her teachings. I saw her speak in 1994 at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, NY where I was employed over the summer at the Institute’s bookstore. Her talk was held in the biggest venue on the grounds, and I arrived late, so I had to stand at the very back of the crowded room. Pema seemed small in that space, but I remember her face when she mentioned the Confucius story, how the terror of “staying stuck” was still with her. Her hands balled into fists as she recounted the hard work of breaking through her own resistance, and moving toward a more compassionate, more spiritually skillful life.

The memory of this event came back to me recently as I was reading a rather shocking article about new research in human development. Apparently adults in their 60s can also undergo a massive personality change. This particular type of change is (paraphrasing) not because of dementia or cognitive decline, but because of the amount of loss that some people go through at that stage, including the loss of physical mobility, the loss of close friends and family, and the loss of control over their circumstances.

It turns out that in the face of all this loss, we can attain a level of acceptance, of equanimity, that was not possible before. But not everyone will be able to get there. Some people will suffer enormously, and maybe even unnecessarily (BTW, I highly recommend Pema’s extraordinary book, “When Things Fall Apart”, for anyone going through it).

In any case, I think I’m having a “Pema Chodron meets Confucius” moment, and I’ve been doing some kind of weird, personal math about it.

I started out in life with a lot of childhood trauma, and it took about 35 years to get to the other side of it. Last December I turned 51. I don’t want to retire until I’m 70. The people in my family live into their early 80s, but I work out 3 times a week and eat very healthy, and I also get all my yearly medical exams and tests.

Furthermore, I’ve been doing daily Buddhist practices since I was 25. But am I actually less resistant to the things life throws at me, or just better at navigating them? I have what my acupuncturist calls, “an anxious orientation.” Is my personality, my openness to changes, set at a good, working level, or am I gonna be in deep shit if/when rip-roaring changes start happening in my 60s?

I decided to ask the 60-and-older women in my life about their experiences, and the answers tracked quite close to the article’s theme. Most of them told me they have some kind of ongoing chronic pain that they have, “Come to a place of acceptance about.” A few mentioned the loss of close relatives, and that they were carrying, “A grief that you never get over, you just shine through the cracks of it.” One of them, a former athlete, told me that the loss of most of her physical mobility, “Makes [her] more aware of other people’s pain.”

Now I want to ask you, our readers:

Are you more open to, and/or less resistant to big life changes than you were before?

Have any of the recent past events (the Pandemic, the election, etc.) landed differently for you than they would have when you were younger?

For that matter, what role does your perimenopause or menopause process play in all this, are you struggling to find the patience to cope, or working with a more serene perspective?

