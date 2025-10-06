A GenX Pussy Perspective
I can't be in the present without whipping back into the past.
What does a GenX pussy want and need these days? Full restoration of our rights and freedoms, obv, but what about the other stuff?
How are we feeling? Are we thrumming and active, or dry as a desert? Perhaps we need more bloodflow, lube, or topical estrogen? Are we Kegel-ing, yoga-ing, cycling with extra seat protection? Are we, at last, shame-free?
As I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Womancake Magazine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.