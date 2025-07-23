Beloved readers around the world-

Perhaps you’ve noticed that each time we interview a guest for our Wednesday posts, we ask them to name a favorite Power Song. We then add the song to our Power Songs Playlist on YouTube, so that the whole world can enjoy this burst of power and energy generated by fantastic women.

The playlist has now reached 50 songs, and it’s better than ever. Now we need your help. We want to make it the best it can be, in fact, we want it to be a powerful masterpiece. So we want YOU to contribute to the list!

We’re asking you to look through your own playlists, mixtapes, and memories, and help us out. What are your favorite mood-boosting, pulse-racing, heart-blasting songs? What do you listen to before that big meeting, or during that long workout, or when you’re out on the dance floor shakin’ it as hard as you can?

Don’t hold back! Give us your Top 5 in the comments and we’ll pick the best ones and add them to our playlist :

