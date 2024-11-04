Celia in her element.

Madison Square Garden and I have some history together. Wanna hear that story?

OK But first — let’s talk about today.

This week, I woke up to news about a rally at Madison Square Garden —18,000 people gathered in the interest of electing candidates to our government whose promotion and tolerance of violence, racism, vengefulness, resentment, misinformation, fear-mongering and the dismantling of our balanced branches of government. Speaking of history, the newspapers say that this rally echoed a similar rally in 1939, when the German American Bund drew more than 20,000 people to focus on a stage set with an image of George Washington sandwiched between swastikas.

You gotta be kidding me.

Well, that’s not my experience with the Garden.

In the early 2000’s, I was a scrappy singer in New York City who made the commute from my apartment in Queens to the 34th Street station every weekday morning. Just before 9:00 AM, I would emerge from the subway right across the street from Madison Square Garden. There was always a several-story-high banner on the outside corner that faced the post office; it bore an image, a logo, and the name of that evening’s marquee act. I'd glance at the building’s robust structure, imagine the spotlight… then make myself turn and hoof it westward for a couple blocks. At that time, in addition to singing weddings on weekends and in the clubs in the evenings, I held a full-time, weekday position in the human resources department of a regional nonprofit organization. I remember my legs walking westward from Eighth Avenue each morning while my heart made a dream-walk the opposite way to cross the street, burst through the backstage doors of the Garden, and onto a stage.

In 2014, when I landed a role in a major artist’s touring band, I ended up performing at MSG once in February and again in September. Twice in one year! Before my call time for work that day in September, I took that old walk from Eighth Avenue all the way to my old office building to honor how far I’d come. I felt gratitude for that old job that kept me afloat during my time in the city. Then I turned on the sidewalk, walked straight to the backstage door of Madison Square Garden, and went to work.

One of the former backline engineers on our tour was also on the crew for Tom Petty. My friend offered me a spot in the wings from which to watch Petty’s show at MSG. It was great to be there close to the stage and behind the scenes. After Petty sang “American Girl”, I ran right to the merch booth to get the last T-shirt with the words American Girl on it. It was one size too small, but that song’s ache and speed have always gotten under my skin — “Raised on promises…” — There I was in Madison Square Garden again, living my rock-and-roll fantasy. A fangirl with a backstage pass, who also had a place on that stage.

That old arena building has only fond memories for me: looking out from the stage at tens of thousands of joyful faces from myriad origins and walks of life; singing in English and Spanish with twenty thousand souls, together in music, swaying: an ocean wave of raised arms, jubilant voices. The photo accompanying this essay shows me in the afterglow of that September 2014 performance, at a moment in my life where I felt the hard work of the previous ten years being affirmed. I was flush with the adrenaline that comes with hearing your own voice floating up to meet the Knicks jerseys hanging in the rafters.



Reading about how the Trump campaign turned MSG into a Project 2025 pulpit of hate made me reflect on my own path to that building:

My parents’ immigration to the United States from the Philippines — an island archipelago whose post-colonial history includes being a territory of the United States and suffering much under the Japanese occupation of World War II. My awareness of the effects of dictatorship on the everyday lives of citizens, felt in my family history with the ambush and murder of my aunt by soldiers of the Marcos regime in 1976. Family members’ stories of prejudice and racism on their arrival to the U.S., to the point where marriage to a white man was sabotaged by his family in the 1960’s. My current partnership with a white Anglo-American man would have been labeled miscegenation back then, and it was still illegal in the United States until the year before my birth. Romantic relationships ending partly due to my desire to live free of pregnancy and biological motherhood. By the way, over four decades of messy living and poor choices have christened me with invaluable learning and experience that I now feel obligated to pay forward by mentoring and sharing with other women – many more than I could have “mothered” with the limitations of my physical womb. My memory of a now-sober ex-boyfriend making a tearful 12-step amends to me across a coffee shop table, decades after my abortion of our accidental pregnancy. How, after an early relationship turned dangerous, I needed four dear friends to intervene and pack me out of my abusive household. My self-esteem had been so whittled down to near nothing, I couldn’t even determine which things I would need to pack to live on my own. Becoming an internationally touring, booty-shorts wearing singer in my 40s, when performance opportunities for women in my industry are assumed to be on the decline.

My 34th Street memories also include my job interview with my old manager Donna. She had offered me that full-time HR position when I had only come in as a temp. I turned her down initially, saying that I needed to stay available during the day for auditions and recording sessions, as I was making some progress with my singing work. I remember Donna saying that the nonprofit, which provided services to persons with disabilities and their families, was literally in the business of adjusting to special needs. She said maybe we could work out something that would allow me to contribute to the value of the org while also availing myself of a regular salary and benefits package, which would help stabilize me for my artistic work.

This blew my mind. After an adult life of feeling like I needed to compartmentalize and even keep my artist life secret, I had never imagined a workplace that would welcome me fully, where I would not have to hide the wholeness of my life‌, or even my different circumstances from my coworkers.

Donna taught me a practical lesson in abundance, in challenging what at first seems black-and-white. She showed me that addressing one person’s needs doesn’t necessarily detract from the needs or experience of others, and that embracing someone who lives outside the lines may give way to a solution or perspective that benefits the greater community.

I’m an American woman with working-class, immigrant origins who earned a place on the same stage as a former president. In booty shorts, in my 40s. If that isn’t the American Dream, then what is? I have one vote this election season, and – from down ballot issues to the presidential race – it will not be in favor of measures or candidates who would exclude younger Americans from being able to have their own incredible, long and winding journey to their American dream.

