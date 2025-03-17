When you look at a large body of water, what do you see? I was born in a beach town, a beach city, where all roads lead to the ocean. You can stand on the shore and the sea will come right to you, lapping your feet with its salty tongue. Here the surface is silvery, ephemeral, but float your gaze out further, to the Deep Blue. How far down does it go? Whales sometimes push into the harbor, then dive low and turn around, propelling their massive bodies through fathom after fathom. Their foamy breath bubbles up and ripples the surface with ferocious life.

Something is happening in our country that is rippling through the lives of professional women. Obviously it’s affecting all women’s lives in one way or another, but my day job brings me to women in multiple sectors and industries who are working hard on their career progress.

Each day is a new opportunity for them to take another big leap, or at least a solid step forward. Unfortunately they are now immersed in a social and political environment that has taken several steps back. The toll on these women is considerable, yet they persevere. They impress and inspire me so much, and I feel protective of them. I want to help steer them through what I hope is a temporary rough patch. Each day I pray that they can stay the course, make at least incremental progress, and gain valuable wisdom.

But all the skill, knowledge, expertise and ambition in the world gets you nowhere if the right doors aren’t open to you. The recent Federal outlawing of certain programs in government-affiliated and sponsored companies is no joke. Going forward, the effects will continue to promote regressive attitudes toward women, which includes how we show up in the workplace and what we’re allowed to accomplish there.

Ever since the headlines about these Federal mandates have erupted in the media, many people have asked for my take on the future of women in the workforce, and I’m going to share it with you now.

For context, I coach clients remotely from my home office, and I also fly around the country and work with groups onsite at their company headquarters. My work takes me across different sectors including corporate, tech, law, finance, startups, politics, media and nonprofits. In a nutshell, I get a broad overview of what’s happening with women in the combined workforce.

What I see among the women in these companies is a huge, largely untapped ocean of excellence. This excellence exists at every level, and it is exciting! It contains massive potential for growth, innovation, productivity and profit, and companies should wake up and start tapping into it.

I’m doing everything I can to bring this to the attention of company leaders. When they ask me what to do about it, here is what I tell them: locate the excellent women around you. Call out their work in meetings. Draw attention to it when you’re with other Senior leaders. Support it with professional development (create more budget for this!), and promote them to higher positions whenever you can. Pay special attention to the older women in your ranks, the ones who have been with your company through different eras, and are infused with skillful wisdom that can be applied to things like high-level strategy, trend spotting and market prediction, and customer/client behavior. Create new high-level positions for these women (some of my clients are CMO's, CRO’s, COO’s, Chiefs of Staff, and Senior Global Directors) or promote them to current ones. Let them work together on the highest level projects you’ve got, and stay out of their way so they can map to success with maximum autonomy.

But what I want to say to them is this: look out at the vast ocean right in front of you, and recognize the depths of its power. Don’t be afraid, just wade in and start swimming. The farther out you go, the more you’ll find what you need. Be a good steward of this energy, but don’t try to control it. You can learn from its ways, and share credit for its success, but be humble. Don’t be surprised when it grows much stronger than you ever imagined. This is the life force of women’s power, and once it breaks the surface, anything is possible.

Leave a comment

Share