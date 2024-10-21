It’s crow o’clock. Every night at dusk all the crows in our neighborhood take wing and fly in a diagonal line across the sky. They flap and caw and shove right through the clouds, and although I’m a life-long bird lover and bird observer, I’ve never seen anything like it. Recently I learned that our house sits right underneath the crows’ “roosting route”, the path they take to travel to their nightly roosting place on the other side of the city. The spectacle and noise they make can attract predators, and apparently they stand a better chance of surviving an eagle attack if they swarm the beast when he comes close. I’m sure that would be a sight to see, but so is the line of their glossy black bodies cutting through the dusky blue.

I only noticed them because I happened to be outside at just the right time. I was sitting on the front porch with a bottle of acetone, trying to remove some adhesive from a bottle of face cleanser that I’d ordered from Amazon. I’m fine with the stuff that affixes the label to the bottle. It stays where it should and doesn’t cause any trouble. But Amazon uses some kind of industrial-strength tape to keep the bottle’s pump-top in place during shipping, and that shit is gnarly. It leaves behind weird, stringy stripes of the stickest fucking glue. I can’t use the product until I’ve removed the glue stripes, because the heat from the shower (where I wash my face) makes them even stickier, and the stickiness gets all over my hands while I’m trying to pump out some cleanser.

I couldn’t think about anything else while I was engaged in this project, and when it was done I stayed outside on the porch for another moment, sitting there in the gloaming, listening to the crows’ sharp but cheerful voices scrape the sky. I felt calmer and more grounded than I had in a long time.

Everything going on in the world seems to be happening on a massive scale right now. Political unrest, genocide, war, climate destruction, and the most crucial US election of our time (are you registered to vote? Do you know your state’s voting day?). The stakes are so fucking high, and it’s enough to make you gasp at each new daily headline. There is a feeling of collective emotional dysregulation, as if all over the world people are wrestling with constant, thrumming waves of anxiety, anticipation, dread and hope. It can’t be the first time in history that we’ve felt this way, and there must be some comfort in that, but it’s hard to peer backwards through the keyhole of history when everything in front of us seems to demand our full attention.

Any good therapist knows that remaining dysregulated for too long can have serious consequences on both our mental and physical health. We’re not built for sustained stress. Maybe you already know this, and have mapped a path back to your solid center that you can travel anytime. Maybe, like me, you didn’t figure this out until midlife, and you’re still taking your first steps in the right direction.

In any case, it’s clear that in the face of so many giant, seemingly uncontrollable forces crashing and bashing around us, the small things pull us back to center. What my friends and I have noticed is that in these tiny but potent moments, everything shrinks back down to a normal, familiar scale. We are present and accounted for in the center of our own lives, and our sense of autonomy is returned.

Today I’m announcing that our brand-new quarterly theme is, “The Little Things.” I’m going to be asking all our upcoming interview guests about a small thing that aggravates them, and a small thing that brings them joy. This theme, by the way, will take us through the Federal election cycle, all the way to December 31st. My hope is that by calling attention to the little things, and being completely present with them, we’ll stay connected to our brilliance, our resilience, and our power.

So let’s get started: what is a little thing that aggravates you, and one that brings you joy?

