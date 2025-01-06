Happy New Year to our wonderful readers in 28 countries around the world! It’s me, Alicia Dara, Editor-In Chief of Womancake. A question to begin 2025: have you ever noticed that women don’t often stand up to our full height? Everything to do with our bodies has always been fraught, and it starts early. If you’ve ever raised a teenage girl or spent much time with them, you may have noticed a distinct postural shift that starts happening around age 12. Suddenly girls round their shoulders and hunch inward, hiding the evidence of puberty and the physical changes that come with it (ex: boobs!). I still remember the feeling of wanting to keep my new body to myself, and how cringey it was when anyone noticed the change and commented on it.

Generally I don’t do New Year’s resolutions. But this year I’ve resolved to do one thing every single day: stand up straight.

It’s not just the physical act, it’s what it represents: claiming my full measure of physical and metaphorical space. Refusing to shrink and hide. Being comfortable with visibility. Here I am, world! Tits up and proud!

Reality checking myself, the thought of walking around this way makes me queasy. Am I ready to be more visible in the world? A memory from high school comes back. A great big tidal wave of social contempt crashing over girls who dared to uncurl and straighten their spine. The message that came through loud and clear from our peers Snob, stuck-up, thinks she’s so great, whattabitch! There were times when I believed it, and times when I knew it was bullshit. But I’ve never been able to go an entire day with good, proud posture. Standup straight and be more seen, or slump down and play it safe.

I know I’m not the only one who struggles with this issue. Visibility can be terrifying for women, even as it promises to make our lives better. If we’re more visible we can be taken more seriously, and make big leaps forward in career and life. Yet we all know that for women, greater visibility comes with greater scrutiny, and that’s where things can get scary.

But holy hell, if we don’t do it now, then when?

Today I’m announcing that our brand-new theme for 2025 isn’t a theme at all. It’s an inquiry, a practice, a dialogue with you, our wonderful readers and community, about the subject of visibility for older women. Especially now, as we’re about to enter an unprecedented era of American politics, with an administration that is distinctly anti-woman, older women need to increase our visibility in society, including cultural, social, and political arenas. At our age most of us may not be directly affected by issues like lack of abortion care and IVF limitations (though many women in our lives certainly are!). But we’re a population that requires increased healthcare and financial security as we age, and government policies directly affect these two crucial areas.

Make no mistake: shoving older women off to the side of the cultural landscape, labelling us “irrelevant”, and minimizing our voices in the cultural dialogue is a vicious, intentional strategy. The more visible we are, the more power we have, and the urgency is real. To get our needs prioritized we have to vote, yell, call, email, and show up everywhere, even in the pages of magazines like this one. Even on the streets of our neighborhoods, where we walk with our shoulders back and our heads up.

I know it’s scary, but we can do it together. This year Womancake will explore ways that we can create greater visibility for ourselves and each other. We’ll showcase older women who deserve greater visibility (we all do!). We’ll talk with some women whose work puts them in the white-hot spotlight every day, and learn how they thrive. Our staff will also be sharing our own experiences of visibility and its opposite, and ways that we’ve learned to feel more comfortable with this paradigm.

So talk to us in the comments: in what situation or environment do you currently feel the most visible, and why?

