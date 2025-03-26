[Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead.]

There is a scene from The Substance that I can’t get out of my head. Demi Moore’s character—Elizabeth Sparkle—is getting ready to go on a date she arranged with an old acquaintance she ran into by chance. It is clear to the viewer that she considers this guy to be beneath her. Definitely not the type of man she would even consider dating. So why does she do it? Hint: it has to do with a manufactured insecurity that overwhelms Elizabeth’s inner knowing and confidence.

Let’s back up a minute.

The Substance is about topics I write and post about often: vanity, aging, and youth culture. The movie’s premise is that there is a substance that creates a younger version of you. You can experience life as that person for a short time, then you return to your real body while the young you continues to exist. When that other, younger version of Elizabeth is created, that person takes Demi’s old job–one she lost due to age discrimination. Elizabeth’s insecurities go into overdrive. It is those insecurities that lead her to call the awkward man on the street for a date.

The scene I’m ruminating over involves the moment Elizabeth finishes getting ready for her date. Her entire vibe is sexy and confident. Everything is on point–her red dress, her matte Charlotte Tilbury red lip, and that iconic hair! As she leaves for her date, she catches sight of herself, that is, her other (younger) self, looking back at her from a giant billboard outside her window.

The actress playing Elizabeth’s substance-induced alter-ego is Margaret Qualley. In this scene, she is staring right at Demi, with her twenty-something-year-old face. Margaret is wearing a glossy lip, Demi’s is matte. Margaret’s skin is soft and young, Demi’s is lined and tan, Margaret is showing cleavage. Can Demi do that at her age? Back into the bathroom she goes to change her appearance. She adds gloss to her lips, a scarf to cover her chest, more powder, more blush etc, etc… This goes on until Demi is slapping herself and basically creating a horrific mess-–smeared makeup, ratty hair, ripped dress. She dissolves. Her ego and its vain chatter win. She blows off the date.

I have written before about the toxic nature of the male gaze. But is the male gaze the only one that can be toxic? All gazes are interesting to think about. “Dance like nobody's watching” is a classic quote, for good reason. We cannot help seeing ourselves through others’ eyes. What I keep thinking about isn’t the gaze from the billboard, staring vacuously into space and landing inadvertently on Demi’s psychological bullseye. That bullseye is the soft spot we all have—the fear that “she is staring at me, and therefore what I’m most ashamed of.” But it is not the young Elizabeth’s gaze that hits the target. It is the older, Demi-version of Elizabeth who digs the dart into her own soft spot and twists. She brings on her own shame- and fear-drenched meltdown.

This rings a massive bell for me. Women often apologize to me before I start a facial or do their makeup. They apologize for being themselves at the age they are. Giant “red flag” flaws for them are virtually invisible to me. People apologize because they feel the need to clear the air and let me know that they are perfectly aware of that thing they hate about themselves. “I’m so sorry–-I’m in need of a lip wax.” Or, “Do you see that spot there? How do I fade it?”

I squint and see nothing. This obsession with the tiniest details can lead to overplucking the eyebrows or overusing fillers or wearing scarves, for instance, to cover their neck which they think is awful. It can lead to skincare that is way too powerful for their skin types because they want results fast. I know one person who carries tweezers around and constantly sweeps her fingertips over her skin, seeking out the first sign of a sprouted whisker to pluck it out.

This exhausting loop of overcorrection was dramatized chillingly in that scene from The Substance. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that depicted before in film—the internalized toxic gaze that tears down and crushes. (Dear readers–if you’ve seen such a depiction in film before, please leave a comment to tell me where!).

The film Anora has the opposite narrative. I watched both films back-to-back. I expected parallels, but they are very different stories that barely intersect. The title character in Anora is a sex worker and a strip club dancer in NYC. Even though her entire occupation is contingent on her appearance and performance, there is not one scene where we see her prepping herself to be seen, nor is there a moment where she seeks approval from anyone. She literally depends on the gaze of others. She must appeal to her clientele to make money, and yet we never see Anora ask if she looks okay, or display any evidence of internal anxiety, either by over-preparing or seeking approval. Is this an egregious omission by the screenwriter and director?

Let’s pivot to another sex worker film to compare, shall we? If we are to check in on our favorite hooker-to-princess movie, Pretty Woman, the main character, Vivienne, is all caught up in her insecurity and concern about whether or not she passes as a guest at the hotel, or even belongs in Beverly Hills.

Can we as an audience even find our bearings if the lead character doesn’t have some kind of glow-up? To be clear, Anora does experience material benefits from her arrangement, but unlike Vivienne’s, none of them are about transformation. They are merely status symbols: a sable coat, a diamond ring, a Presidential hotel suite in Las Vegas. Anora faces her fiancé’s family of wealthy oligarchs with chutzpah and confidence, never covering her thick, Brooklyn accent or attempting to be someone she is not. Vivienne, played by Julia Roberts, code switches and allows her john to dress her up like his Real Housewife of Beverly Hills. Anora will not be confined, and will cut you if you restrain her or try to interfere with her money. Vivienne conforms. She’s easy and gentle.

Mikey Madison plays Anora beautifully, choosing to conceal her vulnerabilities. They are buried deep below the surface, only to burst out in the final moments of the film in an incredible release.

One could ask, why would a character who is young and beautiful care about their appearance? The beauty-obsessed culture that we are steeped in creates insecurities, so people seek perfection. Yet they are doomed never to feel satisfied, thus amplifying rather than muting those insecurities, leading to an increasingly desperate reach for perfection. A dog chasing its tail is doomed to fail.

There is always thinner. Younger. More beautiful. The goalpost keeps getting moved. That’s what The Substance conveys so well. The goalpost ended up at a place where a monster with Demi Moore’s beautiful face is “better” than reality. Anora’s emotional cul-de-sac was that no one was going to rescue her from her life. And while she was literally seeking a transactional relationship, what she found was something surprising. I won’t give it away.

Both of these actors found themselves neck-and-neck during awards season. Demi got the Golden Globe and Mikey got the BAFTA, and both were nominated for an Oscar. Mikey won. The 25 year old beat the 63 year old. No monster. No subterfuge (that I know of). Is this irony? Should we women over 50 just sulk, throw our hands up and exclaim, “See? You can’t win!”

As I see it, Demi did win. She received so much praise for her role, and tons of admiration for her grit and tenacity. She is a Hollywood icon. I would even bet The Substance will be remembered and watched over and over far more than Anora. But who needs my consolation? The nature of being a woman is facing all the world’s gazes and choosing when they need to matter. Just as my gaze watched both films and saw the beauty and complexity in those actors and the characters they played.

