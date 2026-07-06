Last week I wrote about the power of smallness to make big things possible. This week I’m gonna flip everything around.

Now I want to talk about BIG. The kind of BIG that makes you shaky with hope. The kind of BIG that appears in your life like a genuine miracle, and can feel unsafe, because others envy it so much. This is the kind of BIG that changes your whole outlook on life, and makes you believe that you can expand to fit its contours.

Do you remember your last BIG? Mine was the time I charged a corporate client much more than I ever had before. We’re talking 5X!! They accepted so fast that suddenly an even BIGGER world opened up, one where I was at the top of my field, limitless and unbound in the best way.

Before that my biggest BIG was asking for a 4th date with my now-husband. Even though we vibed hard on each other during the first 3 dates, I was still gun-shy from a chaotic few years of dating. After the 3rd one I almost quit. But I realized I wanted more, so I asked him for another one, and the 4th date changed everything. I won’t go into details, but let’s just say he sealed the deal, and here we are.

You have a few BIGS in your history, right? But maybe it’s been awhile. Maybe you’ve forgotten how good it feels to land a BIG, and the world feels kind of flat. Maybe you feel like your era of BIG is behind you.

This is not the case, if you don’t want it to be. Trauma and darkness are not the only viable teachers. We are hard-wired to respond to the power of wonderful BIG, and it can teach us so much.

Can I just point something out, though? When you go back and think about your previous BIGS, I’m guessing that they didn’t just fall out of the sky. I’m guessing that, as in the examples I gave from my own life above, you had to ask for them.

You can see where I’m going with this! What else is your Power Voice for, if not bringing in some BIGS?

Here are this week’s Power Voice Journal prompts:

Identify three BIGS that would blow your mind at this moment in your life. Something at work? Something in your relationships? Or something deeply personal, a breakthrough that comes from the inside but needs outside help to accomplish? Write them down in detail. Place yourself inside their reality: what does it feel like to meet these BIGS in good faith, with an open heart? How does your life change and grow out of each one? Now make a list of people and/or entities who could help you get to these BIGS. Are they in a position to help you right now, or do you need to be strategic about approaching them? Write down what you will say to each of them. I’m talking about scripts, but no apologies in these words! Use the Three C’s for your scripts: Clear, Concise and Compelling. Then stand up and practice them with your Power Voice. You don’t have to memorize them, but try to repeat the gist in a way that sticks. Do emotions come up as you speak? All good! Let them pass through and carry on with your practice. Once you feel grounded in these words, reach out to the people on your list. Your next BIG is somewhere out there, waiting for you to ask. Leave a comment

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