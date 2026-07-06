Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
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I remember thinking I wanted to leave my corporate publishing job, in 2011, but being so scared of the unknown. Would I find enough clients? How would I market myself? Could I charge enough to feel good about the work and also good about helping people for hire, and not gouging them. It all worked out, thanks to a good friend and my hubby's support. Now I'm always booked!

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