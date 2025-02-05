Hi August, and welcome to the Womancake interview! How is your work day going?

It's been going well. It's a really interesting time to be working and living in Los Angeles. [With] the wildfires, there's a lot of sadness and grief and gratitude and kindness, and kind of numbness in the air, lots of devastation and lots of the good in people shining through. So some aspects of my work have been especially challenging through this, and at the same time, my creativity and my writing and podcasting and the work that I do really nourishes me and helps me thrive and get through.

I'm really glad to hear that, and thank you for taking the time to join me today. I would love for you to talk a little bit about your work and how you do it.

I am a podcaster and a journalist, and my area of specialty is sexuality, sexual self discovery, sexual empowerment through a femme lens. So a lot of true stories about women discovering more about their own bodies and their sexuality, moving past shame and just really leading pleasure-filled lives.

I know that you have a hit podcast that is beloved, and very frank in its tone, and I would like to ask you, what advice would you give to a midlife or older woman who does not feel like her sexuality is coming through for her in the same way that it did before. There are three main things I know that midlife and older women are interested in. One of them is low libido. One of them is pain during intercourse or sexual activity. And you tell me, what's the most common one that you see?

I would say another challenge that I see quite a bit is people feeling like they want a change, they want to connect with and explore something more, and they're feeling left out of the picture. [In our culture] you don't hear about sexual awakenings after [age] 40, and I hear about them all the freaking time, if so many people who write in and who I featured in my stories on the show [are] discovering something brand new about their sexuality at 45, at 55, [for example] their best sex ever during menopause, [or] after menopause.

Sex is never supposed to be painful, unless that's your kink, as we say. But pain is something that a lot of women, unfortunately, learned is kind of normal. That needs to change, because it is never supposed to be painful. It is not supposed to be uncomfortable, it's supposed to be pleasurable. So I would say it's really important, if you're experiencing pain, to pause the activity, to change what you're doing, either stop the sex altogether, or find another way to play, and then to really seek support, because there's so much out there for midlife women.

And you know, at midlife our hormones change, and you might be dealing with vaginal dryness. There are a lot of reasons that sex could become painful, and there are so many solutions, and the earlier that you start embracing those, the better. Now there are experts out there in women's health and in gynecology who aren't trained in sexuality. So it's important that when you're seeking expertise and support, that it is somebody who is very sex positive.

I featured a woman on my show who went to her gynecologist about her low libido, and she's like, “This is a problem for me, I want to change this.” And it was really met with, “Well, there's nothing we can do.” And if you hear that, know that it's not true! It's something that [medical professionals] just didn't learn better. You need to seek somebody who will support and encourage you, because there's so much that you can do, and you can truly turn that into the best sex of your life. The beauty of having challenges at midlife is that navigating them brings out all this creativity, and you can discover pleasures and things about your body that you never knew before.

I love your sex positive attitude, I think it's very powerful. You mentioned something that I want to follow up on, about kink. In my own life I think that I have had a lot of exposure to people who claim that BDSM is their sexual orientation, but the community around them does not trust them, does not believe in them, has been abused by them and has been manipulated by them on various levels. And I have noticed that there is a tendency, at least in the liberal discourse, to blur the line between what BDSM is supposed to be about, or claims to be about, and the amount of abuse that perpetrators are getting away with. I have certainly known men who believed that any woman who did not conform to their particular violent, scary or threatening BDSM ritual was not being sex positive. I'd love for you to comment on the general state of all that stuff?

Yeah, that's such an important topic. It's very sad to me, because I know so many people in the BDSM and kinks [communities], I mean boundaries and consent, they practice it more than people who are not in those communities. That's like the majority. However, whenever we hear about it in the news, whenever there's a headline, it is always about somebody who is a predator, and that is never, ever, ever, okay.

I think blurring the line is something that we should never even come close to. Appropriate BDSM, appropriate kink activity, starts with safety, with concern, with a discussion of boundaries, and the person who is more submissive in any situation, let's say it's a “dominant/submissive” scenario, is the person who really has the control, because they are the ones who are everything is based on, really, their own desires and what they are willing to submit to. They should always feel that sense of autonomy.

Unfortunately, a lot of people who have only seen mainstream porn as their quote, unquote sex education, they see a lot of violent sex, and they think that that's normal, and it is not. It is not normal. Obviously in porn, you are seeing something that was not only consented to, but scripted, right? If you cut and paste that into your life, it doesn't work. I mean, that is outright violence on every level.

So what would you say to a woman who believes that she is being manipulated by a partner in a way that is nefarious and not generous and kind in this way?

The first thing is always to get yourself out of that situation, whatever you have to say, if you have to lie, that's fine. Your safety is the most important thing. I think as women, we are socialized to be concerned, you know, we don't want to hurt their feelings. But think about if it was your daughter or sister or a child, you know, who was in that situation.

So that's the first thing, get out of the situation. And I would say one second is talk to a therapist, I would seek out a trauma-informed or certified sex therapist, somebody who knows sexuality, because there are therapists, again, who didn't learn the difference between consensual versus non consensual. It's important to find a qualified ASSECT sex therapist, who is going to be able to help you work through that if you can. Make sure it's a trauma-informed [therapist]. That's a big piece of it, because that's an abusive situation.

What would you say to a woman who feels like her sexual orientation may be changing in midlife, what kind of guidance would you give her?

First, I would say that that is not uncommon. You're not alone, there are communities out there of folks who relate to you, and you don't have to have all the answers right now. I find that a lot of folks want to know right now, “I've gotten questions, am I asexual, or am I just stressed out?” You know, “Is it politics, or do I hate sex now? Am I bisexual, or do I just get turned on by lesbian sex scenes?” And any of those things could be true.

The beauty of our sexuality is it is an ongoing mystery, and I think slowing it down when you feel like you have to have the answers is a good idea. I love journaling for a lot of self examination, because you don't have to worry about anyone else being there. Just kind of brain-vomit your thoughts out, and just see where it goes. Be patient with yourself and see what turns you on, and then when you start to want to play, just ease in. Don't go head first.

I have a question on asexuality, which is something that I only learned about within the last decade. I have a background as a public health volunteer with Planned Parenthood, and through them I was aware of the Kinsey spectrum. But I am still confused by the concept of asexuality outside of the realm of some kind of physiological factors that could affect a person’s libido, or if they’re essentially “off the market” due to age, as Jane Fonda says. So when I meet a member of Gen Z who tells me they are asexual, I have to fight a strong degree of skepticism inside myself. But is there some science there that I might be missing?

It makes sense, because we just don't learn about this. Asexuality definitely is an orientation, and it has to do with sexual attraction to others. So you still may want to masturbate. You still may have sex with somebody [eventually], you may [get] a partner who enjoys sex and decide, “Yes, I do want to have sex with this person.”

There's also different types of it. There's some people who like romantic relationships, but they never experience sexual attraction, and there are people who never experience that either. They don't want any romance, so it is an orientation, just like any other. And some people are sexually fluid, so they might go through stages of their lives. I know of a sex expert who only masturbated for a [certain period of] her life. It was the only kind of sex she wanted, and technically, that could be a form of asexuality too. And then there's demisexuality, which is kind of on the [asexuality] spectrum, where you need to have this strong emotional connection [with someone] first.

Those things are very different from deciding that you want to embrace being celibate for a while. It's not the same thing. So if you're feeling attraction to other people, sexual attraction in some kind of a way, then you're not asexual.

Excellent, thank you. I'm gonna pivot to some Womancake questions now. This year our theme is, “increasing visibility for older women”. Will you share the environment in which you feel the most visible, and the one in which you feel the least visible, and why?

I love this question. My first job was in the fashion industry, in modeling, and I went through an eating disorder. That as a backdrop has me pretty passionate about this topic. I would say I feel the most seen in my writing and podcasting, [where] people don't even visually see me. I think that that is one of the things I love about it . When I started writing, I remember there was an editor who thought that I was a man, because my first name is August, which is traditionally male in Sweden. And I just felt this kind of rush of giddiness, because it was like, wow, my appearance had been so much of my life before that, and to have it be not even relevant was incredible.

My voice, and uplifting other folks' voices, gives me a real sense of I am here. But I do think that in the sex positive world [of educators, journalists and therapists], there is an expectation that a lot of [people] are in their 20s, and they’re non monogamous, and they're kinky, and I'm not any of those things. So there have been times when I have been in communities of people I stand out in different ways. I also have an ADHD brain, that's probably where I feel the most invisible, is a very traditional, neurotypical environment. I have a really hard time in a traditional office setting, or a place where everything is so organized and everyone is using the right fork at the right time. All the structure, I think [makes me] feel less visible there, because I feel like I need to just, like, bounce around and be messy.

I’m laughing because I was just telling my husband the other night, we were watching an episode of “Succession” where a dinner table is laid out with all the extra forks and fancy stuff. And I was telling my husband, “I don't care if I ever go to a multiple-fork dinner ever again!”

Yeah, that's just not me at all, ditto!



Do you have any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

Yeah, I walk my dog every morning, and being out in nature is so soothing for me and so helpful. I also have really strong sleep habits that I worked for literally decades to cultivate. I used to have so much struggle with sleeping, and I sleep now, but it took a lot of work.

What is your favorite guilty pleasure treat?

Chocolate, for sure, I like dark with almonds. Sometimes I'm in a cake mood.

Do you have a favorite power song that we can add to our Power Songs Playlist?

“Girls With Guitars”, It's a Mary Chapin Carpenter song. Maybe because I was a girl with a guitar in a girl band, and there was something so empowering about [how] all the other bands around us did not look like us. I always felt powerful carrying my guitar. I would take it around to classes in high school and stuff, just like, hold it. It's like my big, powerful machine.

I’ve always felt the same way about mine. How does wisdom manifest through you at this stage of your life?

Definitely through my podcast, Girl Boner Radio. I've gone through several different kinds of rebirths with the show, and it became, in the last several years, a narrative show where I interview lots of different folks and I weave them together into stories with music, sometimes sound effects, things like that. What I love most about it is connecting with these folks and really sharing lessons and takeaways and experiences that we can all relate to, or learn from in some way.

In each interview, when I'm talking with someone, they have these moments. I call them sunrise moments, where they're in their journey, and something shifts for them. I can see it. I don't release video, but I can see on the screen their demeanor changes, like light fills their face, and I just love that moment. It gives me chills every time to be a part of somebody's journey when they have these life-changing moments. I feel like my wisdom shines through those stories and in my connection with them.

Nice, wow. Will you share anything about your perimenopausal journey that you think would be helpful to a woman who is going through it?

Perimenopause can change the way you experience sexual desire. And for me, I historically have had a pretty spontaneous libido. It wasn't difficult for me to be turned on. It's become much more responsive, which is much more common around middle age and for people of all genders, but certainly when you're going through menopause, and I am really enjoying having responsive desire. Because there's [no longer] this urgency. I'm not a slow it down person, but there's something really beautiful about having this deeper intimacy in those experiences, bringing a self who is so much more sure of herself and confident, not afraid to speak about the things that I don't enjoy, if I want to change activities if I'm not in the mood [for], or if want to initiate sex. I feel like it's really given me this lovely, flowy feeling in my sexuality, and I think that, like all aspects of sex, extends into the rest of my life where I have more patience and more flow.

Interesting! I was having a conversation with another woman in late perimenopause recently, and she was telling me that the shift toward responsiveness in her sexuality has meant that she is able to discern which men she's genuinely attracted to, as opposed to feeling a storm of desire and just grabbing onto anyone. She actually told me that for the first time in her life, she feels like she's living her feminist ideals with men, because she's able to really ascertain, “Does this man turn me on, and if they do, can they be more? Can they listen to what I need?”

I love that so much. You just made me think of another game-changing experience for me, [which] was sex toys and masturbation, which I embraced at [age] 30 for the first time. It not only led to the work that I do, but completely changed the way I approach relationships, like my desire and my sexuality were my own. I hadn't realized that, I thought it was dependent on another person. I feel that whenever you're able to better discern and take care of yourself first, it really does help everything else.

I completely agree, and I wish more women knew this! Lastly, will you share a book, movie, podcast, or kind of pop culture that you are currently enjoying?

I just started a book called, “Stranded.” It's about a group of women who applied to go to this island to live for a year. But the year passes and they go to get picked up, and no one shows up, so then they have to figure out how to survive.

