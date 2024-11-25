Most days after lunch I take a quick walk through my neighborhood. There’s a lot to love about the part of the city where I live: tall pines stand sentinel on every street, and the birdlife in their branches is spectacular, not to mention the cats, squirrels, raccoons and buns who populate the bushes and ivy closer to the ground.

I don’t wear headphones on my walks. I rawdog the sounds of nature. I try to push away thoughts and focus on the present, feeling each moment of light and air and bird noises. There are also other people walking around, and I will nod and smile but I don’t interact beyond that. I prefer to stay in my own zone, attuned to the ambient freshness, replenishing my energy so I can do the rest of my day.

But yesterday something zapped through my bliss and struck me right in the heart. A young woman was walking toward me on the sidewalk. She was moving slowly, head bent over her phone. As she passed me by she shook her long hair from her face, and I could see her bangs were held back with a small tortoiseshell barrette. I had to stop walking.

Instantly I flashed back to high school, to a time when I had grown out my hair and was still figuring out how the hell to manage it. I got very good at French braiding, and most days I chose that quick and easy style. But there was a boy in English class that I had a crush on, and the girl he liked wore her hair pinned up on both sides with slim tortoiseshell barrettes.

It’s hard to explain how infuriating this was. To my eyes this girl was downright plain, nothing special at all. Her hairstyle was boring, nerdy, the brown barrettes clinging to her dull brown locks. Yet the boy would find excuses to turn and look at her in class. I sat right beside her but his eyes never once traveled my way, and it drove me insane.

Not to be defeated, I got serious about the barrette situation. I bought a pair that looked like the ones the girl wore, but when I tried pinning one in my bangs it wouldn’t close. I removed a bit of hair and got it shut. Ten minutes later the damn thing popped open and fell off my head. I borrowed a few different barrettes from my girlfriends, but something was wrong with each one. My hair didn’t just like being held down, and it was mad that I kept trying.

Finally I gave up and bought some mousse. I figured if I couldn’t go small I’d go big, and I worked that look hard. I forgot the boy at school in favor of a neighborhood boy with hair as big as mine. When we kissed we had to pull strands from each other’s mouths, and it was sexy and fun, fingers scraping madly, then a soft collision of tongues.

The smallest things can have tremendous impact. I’ve always been able to hone in on details, a tortuous superpower I sometimes wish I didn’t possess. You can get shipwrecked by details and lose your way back to a larger perspective. My brain can map a lot of anxiety onto small things. But I’m learning to trust that the bigger picture may be quite different from what a single spec can reveal. There is a loosening underway in my spirit, something to do with releasing the hypervigilance I adopted in childhood. Sometimes I get scared and scurry back to what I know, the familiar anxiety of fretting over tiny things, the feeling that if only this one could be fixed, it would fix everything.

Questions I’m working with: Can I recognize that this behavior stems from a fear of what could happen if I let down my guard? Can I acknowledge that the unknown is scary, and not act on that fear? Can I trust that Future Me will take care of whatever arises in the future?

I don’t have answers, just a deep commitment to the questions. Today I’ll go on another walk and try to forget everything except what is right in front of me. It’s a lot easier to free your mind when your body is in motion, that much I know.

Are you a details person or a big-picture person? What do you get out of it?

