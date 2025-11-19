Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Dara's avatar
Alicia Dara
14h

I went to Bend when I was like 15 for a summer choir camp, and all I remember is the counselor telling us, "Glad the choir is here! Sing loud so you can scare off the bears!" and that kinda made me not want to leave the cabin. But your piece made me want to go back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture