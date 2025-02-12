Womancake is honored to share this exclusive piece by writer Yi Xue , whose Substack is one of our favorites.

Prologue

Have you ever been invited to join a conversation or attend an event, only to find out that you were invited to be part of a representational line-up, not to contribute? Have you ever spoken at a roundtable, only to find out that you were heard but not listened to? If so, then the following scenes will surely look and feel and sound familiar to you.

Scene 1: On a flight

Excited and nervous. These were the two words to describe me when I sat down in the middle seat of the airplane. It was my first flight, and the fact I was going to participate in a national piano competition for the first time in the capital city, Beijing, only raised the level of my excitement and anxiety. I was so immersed in my exhilaration that I only noticed the person sitting in the aisle seat when he asked, “May I ask if Beijing is home or if you are visiting there?”

I turned to face a man in his 60s, dressed in a type of business formal that distinguished him from the rest of the passenger crowd. “I am going to Beijing for a school event, and Shanghai is home.” I cleared my throat.

“Oh, a college student! May I ask how old you are, if you don’t mind?” The man spoke slowly in a soft voice. His smile put me at ease.

“I am 20,” I hesitated but was delighted that I was noticed and approached by someone who looked like, … a sage, and so distinguished.

“20! What a beautiful age!” he sighed with exclamation.

There was a scholarly and venerable air about him, and we quickly eased into a friendly conversation. The two-and-a-half-hour flight seemed short as I was captivated by the life stories of an accomplished American scholar (who, I later learned, was well-known in both countries' intellectual worlds),, and he seemed to be as delighted to have me as his conversation partner. At the end of the flight, he gave me his contact information in Shanghai and made me promise to visit him when we were both back from our trips.

I did visit him at his hotel later, a visit I promptly cut short when it became apparent that the man who carried a prestigious title and reputation was not seeking to share scholarly knowledge or part sage wisdom, but something entirely different, and unwelcome.

Scene 2: Meeting in a Network Operation Center

Summer in Kansas could be brutal – the sun was glaring in the cloudless sky, and the sycamore trees that lined the street outside of the telecom building we were visiting stood still on this windless day. The air in the meeting room was cool though, and almost made me regret not bringing a jacket on this trip. My work partner Art, a 6-ft former football player, was happy with the air-conditioned room temperature. He was still excited that I was able to convince our boss to let him tag along on this customer visit, his very first since joining our team.

The door popped open. Several guys dressed in shirts and ties walked in. Art and I stood up, and we shook hands. They were the lead engineers of this customer’s Network Operation Center (NOC) team. We went right into the focus of this meeting—to review their testing results of our company’s new network security product. Without so much as a glance in my direction, the NOC team immediately turned their attention to Art and started bombarding him with questions. I stood next to them, looking for an opening to weigh in.

And that opening came soon enough when Art started to stumble on the very first problem presented to him. “Do you have any idea why they are seeing intermittent network traffic drops?” Art turned to smile at me, his hand reflexively scratching the back of his head. “By the way, she has worked on this product longer than I have,” he explained to the guys, gesturing toward me.

I happened to have seen this exact problem in my own lab, and had a few potential resolutions for them. I stepped up to the whiteboard and began to explain what might have been the cause. The guys kept their eyes on Art while listening to my explanation, and to my surprise, directed their next question at him. Art turned to me again, with question marks in his eyes while making an effort to keep his smile.

The rest of the meeting went on without a glitch. The engineers shook my hand before walking out of the room with Art, patting him on the shoulder. I followed them in silence.

Scene 3: In a doctor’s office

The room was quite small, with the examination table taking up most of the space. Sitting next to Mom on the bench against the wall, I could hear her labored breathing—she was still recovering from the short walk between the waiting area and the exam room. It was not a particularly good day for her.

A quick knock, and the door swung open. A man in a white coat entered the room.

“Hello, I am Dr. C!” the doctor extended his hand to me before nodding at Mom. “Ni Hao! (How are you?)”

“Ni Hao!” Mom was surprised to hear the doctor’s Chinese greeting; her eyes brightened. Without looking to me for help as she would usually do, she continued in Chinese to list her usual complaints: lack of energy, poor appetite, and loss of taste. There was still exhaustion in her voice, but the familiar language seemed to have encouraged her. Dr. C turned to me, with questions in his eyes—the greeting was probably the only Chinese he could manage. I proceeded with translation.

“Okay! Let’s have a listen to your heart. Take a deep breath for me, please.”

Mom fell silent and drew in a slow, practiced breath—a routine as familiar to her as counting her daily pills, since being diagnosed with Mitral Valve Stenosis more than 10 years ago.

“Does she have a care plan in place?” Dr. C asked me, his back half-turned to Mom.

“Yes, we have caregivers visiting every day to help with all the chores she can’t do herself.”

“Have you discussed end-of-life care?”

These words hung in the air. Mom’s labored breathing suddenly seemed louder in the small room. While her capability to converse in English had been declining with her health condition, Mom could understand most of the conversations in English. I shot a quick look at her face, then back to the doctor, who was now typing on his computer keyboard.

“Of course, not now, but for later,” he added, and his voice trailed off in the air.

Mom’s fingers pressed her knee as if to smooth out invisible wrinkles. Was she following this conversation? I shifted in my seat, the vinyl floor squeaked under the chair.

“She has signed a DNR, if that’s what you meant.” The words came out clipped, and I simply wanted this visit to end. Now I was thankful that the doctor’s Chinese vocabulary ended at Ni Hao, and hoped the meaning of this conversation had escaped Mom.

We were back in our car. Mom started to comment about the flowers on the trees; her breathing was smooth and voice had more energy. I looked at her out of my peripheral vision and felt the urge to hug her. How could the doctor speak of something so important and personal about my 90-year-old mom as if she was not there in the room?

Epilogue: A Conversation with Ourselves

Our physical existence—a passive and single dimension of our entire being—is easily visible, but we are multidimensional beyond visual perceptions. We project energy, create impact, and command influence. When we are admired for being young and beautiful, is our innocence and our trust recognized and nurtured? When we are fragile and walking into the sunset of life, is our dignity and our desire for comfort acknowledged and respected? When centuries of patriarchal dominance have translated our physical presence into signals of “inferiority”, is our intelligence and our capability dismissed?

Throughout our lives, and in the many coaching and training sessions set up for “women in the workplace”, we hear the same refrain chanted over and over: make ourselves visible, take up space, sit at the table, lean in. Yet, being visible and taking physical space doesn’t guarantee our voices are heard and presence acknowledged; sitting at the table and leaning in doesn’t guarantee we are included and valued.

We know—with certainty born out of experience—that we deserve not just the seat at the table and the space in the room, but recognition of the value of our presence. We deserve to be viewed as equals to everyone around—at that table and in that room—regardless of our age, skin color, and physique. Until then, we are not done advocating for equality and inclusion—words that are facing renewed attacks now, and the very contestation only underscores why we must stand firmly in their defense.

