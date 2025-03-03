Day by day, note by note, Spring is returning to the voices of birds. Every Spring I say to myself This year I will find a robin’s egg, but in truth I haven’t found one in 25 years. I remember it well, the miraculous shock of blue unlike any other blue, lying at the base of my favorite tree. The shell was speckled with gold and cracked with evidence of newly-escaped life. Its beauty made me breathless. I had just seen Tilda Swinton in “Orlando”, and I held the egg in my hand with a similar rapture Nature, Nature I am your bride, take me!

Once I found an entire robin’s nest, empty of shells, and cancelled plans with friends so I could examine it thoroughly. I brought it home and set it on the windowsill. The outside was crackling with fine, prickly twigs, but the inside was lined with what looked like cat fur, and was clearly designed for maximum softness. That the birds knew and cared about comfort made me cry, and hot shame burned my body. I wanted and needed comfort so much, and I didn’t know where to go or who to ask for help. The nest stayed on my sill and I stared at it day and night.

Later that week a neighbor, a woman in her 70s, saw me walking with a downturned mouth and asked what was wrong. When I told her about the nest she grabbed my shoulder and pulled my face to hers Put it back in a tree! An avid birdwatcher, she knew all about them and their habits. She was kind but serious, and I sensed that she was trying to get through to my spirit, to teach me something about resilience. I followed her advice, placing the nest in the crook of a big cedar down by the beach. Sure enough, as soon as I let it go I felt air and light slowly returning to my heart.

Did you know there is something called, “competitive bird watching?” The umbrage! What the fuck does that even mean? Are you somehow better than other birdwatchers because you spend a ton of money and time on the act? More to the point, why the hell would you take something so innocent and magical and pound it with metrics and envy?

I am supremely offended on behalf of all birds. My neighbor, the woman in her 70s, was part of a cohort of older women who carried binoculars in their tote bags and hiked through local marshes and trails, just to stop everything and gaze at birdlife. They took no notes or photos. They didn’t even speak when they were watching, a fact I can attest to having stumbled upon them deep in a forested park near my house.

When I saw them standing in a row, binocs lifted to a treetop, silently observing and communing with the bird in their sights, my mind went blank as it sometimes does right before it finds the frequency of a situation. Then I felt it, an old hymn I’d heard from one of my Christian relatives, His eye is on the sparrow/ So I know He’s watching me.

According to the song, God sees everything, even the tiniest creature. The women in the park saw a miniscule hummingbird, picked him out against a cluster of dense pine branches in the half-light of the forest floor. I saw those women, and I remember them. To observe something changes it, and maybe that’s bad, but without visibility older women don’t exist and we don’t have value, at least not to the larger world.

The stakes are too high not to recognize this fact. If you are hiding, come out. If you are shrinking, stand up. If you are silent, speak now. If you are in pain, tell someone! Get the help you need, and if it doesn’t work, try again. I know it’s hard, especially right now, but no one is going to do this for us, we have to do it for ourselves. Reach for the people you love and trust, and tell them you need their comfort. Birds need nests. We need each other. There is no shame. There is no denial. There is only human kindness, and we are entitled to just as much as anyone else.

