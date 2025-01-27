Me and Cecile in 2011 at the Planned Parenthood offices in Seattle, WA.

She had the longest arms. That’s the first thing I noticed about her, and then she pulled me into the warm steel of her embrace. I felt thrumming and invigorated by her hug, as if she had imbued me with fiery confidence. Maybe she did this on purpose, or maybe it was simply the effect of her being. In any case, I stood up straighter afterwards, and I even power posed when they took our picture.

Cecile is holding a copy of the CD compilation of 18 local bands and artists that I put together in 2011 to raise money for what was then called Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest. It was the first large-scale project that I’d ever led, not counting the 8 CDs of original music of my own. I had been volunteering weekly in the main PP office in Seattle. I knew that the music and arts community I belonged to depended greatly on their healthcare services, and I wanted to make that relationship more visible.

I asked a bunch of my friends to give me tracks for the CD. I specifically requested brand-new songs that had not been released anywhere else. Wrangling all of that, the artists' songs and permission from record labels to use them, took longer than I expected. My band at the time was The Volcano Diary, and we also contributed a brand-new track, one of our best. It was an honor to appear on a prestigious record alongside people whose work I respected, all for a cause that we completely believed in.

I worked on the project for 18 months, then I organized a CD release party at a big local club, and invited all the other bands to come and perform. It was a ton of work to do on my own, and I regret not assembling a team to help with the admin and paperwork. But I did it, and it worked, and it was a success for just about everyone except me.

The meeting with Cecile was supposed to compensate for the fact that although the senior leadership of our Seattle PP office was interviewed by many members of the press, and although the leadership directed the press to contact me for an interview, they did not do so, and my name was not mentioned in a single published piece about the project.

When the PP leadership told me I would get five minutes alone with Cecile on her next Seattle visit, I couldn’t sleep for weeks. She was the strongest, most vivid example of feminism in action that I could see on my horizon, and I had no idea what to say to her.

In the end it didn’t matter, because she jumped right in to tell me how much she appreciated my hard work, and how I and all the other PP supporters were the soul of the org. She looked right into my eyes and held my gaze, and I tried to ignore the blush that spread from my toes to the roots of my hair. After we took the picture she asked to keep the CD, and later that week she Tweeted that it was “playing on repeat” in her offices at PP headquarters in New York, which made our sales jump significantly.

Something else I want to say, and I know I’m not the only one: Cecile was right about everything, even her own regrets. In a 2022 New York Times opinion essay, she wrote that (paraphrasing) she had underestimated just how serious the Republican party was about throwing women’s rights to safe abortions and everyone’s right to low-cost healthcare down the drain in exchange for political power.

Fuck, man. From where America stands now in the pro-choice, pro-healthcare movement, it’s hard to feel good about all the work we’ve done. Seeing and feeling the ongoing backlash and its terrifying effects on the lives of women and vulnerable populations is…. I can’t find the words. Some days I can’t find the energy to keep fighting, but then I remember that Cecile was right about how to fight: through the courts, through our votes, through our donations and through our stories. She knew that visibility was key, and she made it possible for us to be seen in every way. In truth I’ve rarely felt so seen as I was that day with her in 2011. I owe her. We all do.

