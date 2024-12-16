Here in America, the winter holiday season is in full swing, which means full-on decorations everywhere you look. Some of this is alright, but most of it, to my eyes, is insane. How many strings of blinking LED Christmas lights do you need on one house? And does your rooftop Santa need to be wearing a pink Hawaiian shirt under his red jacket? Why do his reindeer need to carry clumps of tinsel in their mouths? Are they not already burdened by the excess of neon sleigh bells blinking on their backs?

In its purest form, holiday cheer is meant to bring people together and inspire community goodwill (although it could certainly have the opposite effect on the many people who don’t celebrate this particular holiday, serving only to make them feel unseen and isolated. We need more cultural recognition of diverse holiday traditions!). I don’t love Performative Christmas as a mandate, but I admit that it can be fun to take a stroll down a sparkling holiday street in the dark of winter. Yet I find myself tuning out the big neon CHEER shit and searching for something else, something genuinely powerful: charm.

I could make a good case that charm is simple, elegant, and uncluttered. A single Christmas ornament can hold infinitely more charm than a stacked tree. But I’ve seen some fully decorated trees that are abundantly, undeniably charming. For that matter, someone might have put that Hawaiian shirt on Santa deliberately, feeling that its charm would increase tenfold. It’s entirely possible that charm is in the eye of the beholder.

I truly believe that charm is inherently quiet. It doesn’t grab and shake you like thunder. It floats into your consciousness like soft perfume, a vibe shift that brings you to a sweeter, kinder place. Its spellcasting power is enormous, but gentle. Quite often it sneaks up on us when we least expect it, but we are always grateful for its arrival, and might even do things to try and generate more of it. If your tree is decorated with individual, hand-made or even hand-chosen ornaments, then chances are you already know what I mean.

To state the obvious, charm is emotional. Its opposite on the emotional color wheel is awe, which is a feeling of being dwarfed by the bigness of things. When pondering the ocean, the mountain range, the galaxy, we feel small and humble in comparison. Charm illuminates the bigness and richness of our inner world. When something charms us, it has usually triggered a deeply personal association, often tinged with nostalgia, delight and even wonder. When we are charmed by another person, the same elements are usually in play. This distinctly human response to charm is evidence that we contain multitudes.

Charm is a great blessing of the human experience. My theory is that we’re hard-wired to recognize it, and even to seek it out, because of its unlimited power to uplift our mood. Under its spell we are more open and grateful, and more inclined to treat others that way. For that matter, isn’t charm the thing that we want our gift-giving to inspire in the people around us? Who doesn’t get a thrill imagining someone we love opening a truly charming gift?

But our radar for charm has been compromised by the conditions of modern living. We are constantly overwhelmed by everything everywhere all at once, and it’s hard to locate charm in the cacophony. This holiday season I hereby declare that we must not lose our connection to charm. It’s too important, too sacred and powerful.

What’s your single greatest source of holiday charm, and why?

Leave a comment

Share