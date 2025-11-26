Lights, camera, action: it’s Movie Night at my house! Hubs calls me our Entertainment Director, a responsibility I take seriously. As far as movie programming goes, I curate a mix of brand-new films, seasonal classics, and GenX bangers, often those from way back in the day (ie, before the 2000s). But I try not to overthink the selection process. I like to let it speak through me.

Last week as I was folding laundry I had a clear vision of what we should watch next, and I shouted it out to Hubs, who was instantly game. Neither of us had seen “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” since we were kids in the 1970’s, so we did some research. Would you believe that this was Steven Spielberg’s 4th film, and that he was just 30 years old when he made it? But he was no dummy, even then. To help him bring this simple but astounding story to life, he hired cinematographer Vilmos Zigmond and composer John Williams, and this trio kicks major ass in every frame of the film.

The plot, as you may remember, is deceptively simple. A small town’s power goes down for minutes at a time, plunging the whole region in darkness. Strange crafts come zooming down from the heavens. A single mother’s toddler is abducted right in front of her. A married father of three is out driving his truck when the damn thing starts going nuts, then shuts down completely. A massive craft flies over him, flooding him with light so bright his face gets burned.

Eventually the father and the single mother learn that the military knows about these strange happenings, and is trying to cover them up. The couple travel together to Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, drawn there by strange certainty that all will be revealed in that location. At the site, which has been taken over by the military, they encounter a group of others who have had the same intuition. The military officials send them home, but the young couple escapes and hides, waiting for the UFO landing they know is coming. And it does, and it’s glorious! The music! The lights and sounds! The peaceful, radiant joy on the faces of people and aliens! It’s enough to make you hopeful about the future again.

Afterward I realized that Hubs and I had been completely immersed in it for hours. At this point everyone knows how hard it is to find those experiences here in this part of the 21st century, when our long-term attention and focus is constantly at risk of being hijacked by small screen scrolling, social media, and the relentless chaos of the larger media landscape. Over the past few years I’ve been actively building habits to counteract those things, and thankfully my job involves being completely present with people. I’ve learned to actively cherish things that hold my attention for a long time, and “Close Encounters” did that better than a lot of current movies I’ve seen lately.

But the film also reminded me of something else: the power of intuition. The main characters in “Close Encounters” are driven almost nuts by an image, that of Devil’s Tower, that arises intuitively and keeps them obsessed. They can’t shake it, so they give into it, and that’s what leads to their massive breakthrough at the end (which is, in fact, a breakthrough for humanity!).

Yet their story takes place in the pre-internet era, a slower and quieter time. Can we still hear our own inner voice in all the modern chaos? Right now male leaders are ascendent, and exhibiting qualities like aggression, dominance and zero-sum competition on the world stage. If aliens ever do land on Earth, I hope they find us in a future where women are in the mix, connecting, collaborating, sharing and intuiting our way to solutions that place humanity at the forefront. I want them to see us that way, fallible but flexible, co-creative and caring. I haven’t lost hope that we can get there, because my intuition tells me not to.

