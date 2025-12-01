A coyote has come loose from the woods near our house. Her back is dead-grass brown with small grey stipes, but her belly is wheat blonde and luminous. She runs and runs, not fast, but heavy, as if stopping would stop the world. Her head turns to look me over, a quick flash, then back to business. I tried with all my might in that hot second but I could not bring her eyes to mine.

The trickster, the scavenger, the destroyer of peace, is she dragging all those myths behind her? When she appears in the distance I look for blood dripping from her mouth, but she’s too far away to tell. If I were a city coyote my mind would soar overhead, mountains beyond mountains, drinking from clear streams, yowling with lust and joy.

I’ve been a city coyote all my life. When I walk through the streets my mind wants to wander, but I’ve learned that staying present is a better strategy. It takes discipline for an “artistic temperament” like mine to meditate this way. But breath after breath, the mind starts to clear. My footsteps on the pavement, rhythmic and grounding. I hear them even when I’m dreaming.

When something is trouble in a way I can’t shake, I don’t try to avoid it. I draw an invisible line on the horizon and walk toward it, mindfully. I tell myself that once I get there, all will be transformed, and I’ll be able to handle it in a new way. Everything you want is on the other side of that line: wisdom, freedom, and the will to power. In my life I have known victimhood, but I stayed alive and staggered to my feet with a giant, wrenching clarity. Yet I can still lose track of that clarity, even when I’m walking, arms outstretched, straight toward it.

Another line is approaching, another birthday. What I absorbed down deep in my bones this year, which had some very hard moments, is learn the lessons and earn the wisdom. Am I wiser than I was before? Often. Not always. My theory is that if I keep learning and earning, I’ll eventually accumulate so much wisdom that I’ll cross a new line and enter a place where there is true freedom.

Or maybe I’m completely wrong. Maybe freedom is already here, everywhere. Does coyote feel free when she crosses from the street back into the woods? Survival, scarcity, sanctity, belief. Does she believe in herself, or does she just do what must be done? I don’t always know what to do. Lines I have crossed have not always yielded relief. But I know what love is. I give it my best, breath after breath. As long as it stays alive I am free.

