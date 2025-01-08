In the locker room at my gym recently, I watched a woman in her 80s do what I aspire to—give zero fucks as she strode naked into the showers after her swim. This act of self-assurance inspired me beyond measure. There she was, a woman like me, 30 years in the future, representing. Surgery scars, stretch marks, 85-year-old flesh with the signs of aging and deterioration that are completely normal, though society does not want to look at them.

Let’s be honest, we are all fixated on the external, which is why people cover and hide signs of change and age. This woman’s generation suffered immeasurably from the relentless hetero-normative beauty standards that were imposed on them. Those standards, established by men, became the accepted norms passed down from generation to generation. Women have been taught to conform to standards created to please the male gaze.

Unfortunately, we have internalized that gaze.

I know what this paradigm is. It’s about all people being programmed to accept the male gaze as the gold standard. And when men control the media, the film studios, all the magazines, the music industry, and TV stations—guess what happens? They control the narrative.

When only in her 50s, my mother started saying things like: “You become invisible after a certain age.” At the time, I was in my late twenties and I wondered what that meant. Like, you go into a store and ask a question and no one answers? “Invisible” is such a strong word. Not to be seen.

The same idea was repeated often in my presence. Women of the boomer generation saying:

“I’m invisible now!”

“It’s like I disappeared.”

“No one sees me.”

WHAT? This sounded scary! Because all these women were NOT invisible to me, or other people in their lives who cared about them. The idea of women’s invisibility past age 50 permeated pop culture and the beauty space, which I’m a part of. Actresses over 45 disappeared, twenty-somethings were selling wrinkle cream, women rock stars stopped recording and making videos. This was in the late 90s and I wasn’t aware of how this had always been the case until I started creeping up toward 40.

So, I figured it out.

I know what this paradigm is. It’s about all people being programmed to accept the male gaze as the gold standard. And when men control the media, the film studios, all the magazines, the music industry, and TV stations—guess what happens? They control the narrative. They write the scripts that say that wearing makeup and removing body hair is mandatory, and ideal beauty is youth, white skin, straight hair, small waist, big breasts, and a face that conforms to certain narrow standards of “pretty.”

They write the script that says masculine-presenting women are the loser little sisters who can’t get a date. And the “mousy” best friend might be a lesbian! The fat women are ridiculed, and anyone who is non-white is either a criminal, sex worker, or maid. This is the toxic messaging that our grandmothers and fathers were fed. And they believed it, accepted it, and fed it to their kids.

When we as women are domesticated to live life on men’s terms and through their lens, it is very disorienting to be invisible to them all of a sudden once we reach a certain age. We were taught to interpret men’s behavior toward us as the goal— even when it is inappropriate or demeaning .

Then they fed it to us, and we gobbled it down at the table of sexism, racism, and homophobia too. But in the 70s and 80s -they sprinkled in sexual abuse and stalking, and we normalized that too. I remember being so excited to show my tween daughter The Breakfast Club. At the end of the film, Molly Ringwald’s character confides her crush onto the banished “bad boy” played by Judd Nelson. Let’s face it, Gen. X was groomed to believe the rebel bad boy was hot and desirable, and to ignore all the red flags associated with this kind of man. It’s clear to the viewer that they will hook up. My daughter looked at me in disbelief. “WHAT? Mom, why would she choose that boy? He was horrible to her. He is not a kind person!”

I defended the choice: “Because he’s the bad boy! He’s so hot the way he is a rebel and non-conformist and…” I heard myself. The programming. My gaslighting. I was teaching her now.

I stopped myself and said, “You’re right. He is a shit. He assaulted her under the table. He embarrassed her and shamed her for not having sex yet. He bullied and mocked the men too. All signs of a bad guy.”

Good job, Gen. Z. Wake us up. Push back.

And now as an older Gen Xer, I would like to pay it forward. Now is the time to detox from the male gaze. Recognize the value of boundaries between us and the toxic messaging.

Cold turkey.

Their opinions about us and our bodies, our looks, our hair, and our age hold zero weight. Got that?

“Invisible to whom?”

Let’s unpack this all-too-common opinion that women gradually fade into invisibility.

I think what this means is invisible to men. When we as women are domesticated to live life on men’s terms and through their lens, it is very disorienting to be invisible to them all of a sudden once we reach a certain age. We were taught to interpret men’s behavior toward us as the goal—even when it is inappropriate or demeaning. If they’re being a creepy dick—JOB WELL DONE! Men eye-banging you in public spaces? Cat-calling, stalking, harassing, and making unsolicited “compliments” about your appearance? Getting hit on at work, on the subway, bus, at the stores, in the park? You reached your goal as a visible, viable woman to fuck! Gold star, Lady. The unconscious dark side of the sex appeal we were working so hard at was pushed away. Part of the job. That tension of not knowing if a rebuff will get you killed. The worry about choosing an outfit wisely—is this outfit too “slutty” because it could bring unwanted attention or even assault? It’s exhausting. So, let me ask, is this the visibility you miss?

What about other gazes?

Let’s value the matriarchy and kick the patriarchy’s rules to the curb. Let’s take him completely out of the equation. Because that’s what people are already doing. That’s what post-menopausal women have been doing this whole time. The reason why my mom felt so invisible is that she was in a stage of life where she was just living in her body, excelling in her career, and giving zero fucks about what others thought. She realized that power came alongside the absence of approval from men.

The reason why my mom felt so invisible is that she was in a stage of life where she was just living in her body, excelling in her career, and giving zero fucks about what others thought. She realized that power came alongside the absence of approval from men.

But what if she was, in fact, being noticed? For all the best reasons? Noticed by women of all ages, most importantly her young students, because make no mistake, my mother was representing a dynamic, intelligent, and charismatic woman in her midlife and that makes an impression. If you want people to notice you, then turn it on, honey. It goes both ways. Look people in the eye. Make small connections. Give attention to that sixty-year-old—just like you want for yourself. Acknowledge their presence. When it is reciprocated you will be the change you want to see in your life.

As a makeup artist I have come to realize that the fabulous term “gender expression” explains how all of us choose to live and present in our bodies. Makeup, hair removal, breast reduction surgery, hair dyeing, tattoos, nails, beards, jewelry, hair length—all of it is self-expression. We all present ourselves the way that most aligns with our inner identity. And that doesn’t stop as we age.

In my perfect world—a matriarchal society—our mantra is “live and let live.” Let’s not cut down our sisters for their physical appearance, even if they’re horrible human beings. Horrible human beings might need to be called on their shit, but they have the absolute right to live in their bodies without judgement.

When we criticize a woman for the way she looks or presents herself, we are doing the work of the patriarchy.

I choose to dye my hair, but many do not. Do my bright red locks affect your day? Of course not. Let’s talk about women who choose to get a face lift, Botox, or fillers. Does this upset or offend you? Why? Because of the beauty standard? The beauty standard that men created? What if the matriarchy is all about women choosing what’s best for them? And their reasons don’t matter? That’s the ah-ha moment for me.

We can unstitch ourselves from the fabric of a reality created by men. Choose for ourselves, without considering the male gaze. When women choose Botox or a neck lift, assume it’s because her expression of herself ties to how she feels inside. For women who do not choose Botox or a neck lift, do not assume they have “given up” or have “let themselves go.” Perhaps they are happy and feel beautiful as they are. Both are okay.

We can unstitch ourselves from the fabric of a reality created by men. Choose for ourselves, without considering the male gaze. When women choose Botox or a neck lift, assume it’s because her expression of herself ties to how she feels inside. For women who do not choose Botox or a neck lift, do not assume they have “given up” or have “let themselves go.” Perhaps they are happy and feel beautiful as they are. Both are okay.

If we, as women, represent ourselves truthfully, then maybe we will feel confident and self-actualized. We will attract the gazes of humans who are attracted to the energy we put out. Attracting the gaze we appreciate and affirm—that is the key.

In Bossy Pants, Tina Fey discusses a Saturday Night Live memory. Amy Poehler was new to SNL and did something vulgar as a joke in the writer’s room. It was dirty and loud and “unladylike”. Jimmy Fallon turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said, “Stop that! It’s not cute! I don’t like it!”

Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. “I don’t fucking care if you like it.”

That pretty much summarizes the perspective we want to cultivate—we do not fucking care if you like it.

Leave a comment

Share