Hi, Diya! Welcome to the Womancake interview. Let's start here. How is your work day going so far?

It's going well. Thank you so much for asking. It's been ups and downs in my industry, which is diversity, equity and inclusion, but I’m generally feeling optimistic, especially in the space of community, alongside other women.

When you look out at the state of DEI in America, what are you most concerned about, and what are you most excited and inspired by?

We are certainly seeing a divide within the industry, and I want to break that down. [It’s] a divide among those who are conveying the content and the work, and those that are receiving the content and the work. I'd say there are people at both ends of the extreme, and that's unsettling for everybody involved. There's a misunderstanding about the value of diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplaces, in our lives, even among women themselves, right? There's a scarcity mindset that's seeping in right now, like it's either going to be me or it's going to be you. So I'm going to [root] for myself and not necessarily for you.

What am I excited about? We've made so much progress so far, and there's a lot of progress yet to be made. So the new work that we're embarking on is very forward looking. And I'm excited to see where that all goes.

Let me ask you this, Diya, so you and I both work in corporate America, we have corporate clients. I am wondering, what would you say to a leader in that sector in particular, who knows the value of DEI and wants to preserve and protect the value of DEI under these current circumstances, which are less than receptive. What would you say to those leaders?

I would tell leaders to stay the course and to stay true to their values. I actually released a post yesterday talking about how, in my opinion, a lot of leaders really want to do the right thing. They are in a position of leadership for a reason. I know the time is a little bit shaky right now and unstable, but come back to those values. You are a leader because people look up to you. People admire you. People are watching what you're doing. So in these times of uncertainty, come back to your “why”, and that will guide you.

There’s a key component to this paradigm, which is that leaders need to face reality and understand that all of the data points to true diversity, things like a plurality of views, a plurality of experiences, lead to much greater outcomes across many different sectors, including a company’s bottom line. That's what I'm trying to remind these leaders, because I work heavily in the tech sector, and they're very data-driven. But what do you say to someone who does not yet see the value, so someone who is either willfully denying that data or is not exposed to that data?

I approach it through a cultural mindset. What we're really doing in the DEI space is heavy cultural work. Cultural work is not immediate. When we invest in developing healthy cultures, it takes a while, so we may not be able to see the results right away. But we certainly can see nuggets of it and look to [the future]. Start with yourself, start with the members [of] your own family, if you have daughters, if you have wives, if you have mothers who are luckily still with us, then that's a great place to see the impacts of the work we're doing. Start with your own family, your own community, and then grow a little bit beyond that.

So then we can start looking at our organizations, and from there, we can grow even further into our society. [But] absolutely, I say, look at the data. McKinsey and Company does a wonderful study every year, an annual report on the experiences of women’s intersectionality in the workplace.

What we're really doing in the DEI space is heavy cultural work. Cultural work is not immediate. When we invest in developing healthy cultures, it takes a while, so we may not be able to see the results right away.

I love that McKinsey report and I never miss it. Let me ask you, as a well-respected and well-known DEI consultant in this era, what do you need from your community right now? How can we support you?

I'm so glad you asked. I'm here in service of others, and I'm here to support a wider group of women, internationally too. What I can really use is people saying, “Hey, this is Diya's area of expertise.” Diversity, equity and inclusion is an umbrella. But underneath that umbrella, there's a bunch of different areas, and my particular area is the cultural intelligence piece. So how can we support people who are from different cultures? Some of us are from multiple cultures at once, or multiple identities, and how can we bring to the forefront an expert such as myself and others in the space, to be able to educate, facilitate, and what sort of change are we focused on?

Once a leader or a DEI expert gets in front of somebody, if they're facilitating, if they're speaking, if they're guiding the right way, they can create a ripple effect of change, and that is so powerful. It impacts people and organizations in such positive ways. So that's what I would ask for, it is drawing [attention] to the expertise of myself and others to say, “Hey, I know somebody. and this expert doesn't necessarily have access to the room that I'm speaking in, so I'd like to draw attention to their work.”

I was working with a brand-new client yesterday. She's a woman of color, a child of immigrants, working high-level in a tech company, and she told me something that I hear a lot from clients, which is that she’s been given feedback that she needs to work on her “executive presence.” I always remind clients that the concept of executive presence itself, according to historians, was invented in the 1960s on Madison Avenue by advertisers who were looking to market products to a particular aspirational demographic that was rising up in society. What I’ve learned from the DEI leaders that I trust is that essentially, the farther away you are from that archetype of the white male college educated male, i.e. the upwardly mobile middle-manager, the less executive presence you are seen to have. So I’m wondering, what is your advice to a woman who feels like my client does?

Thank you for this question. This has been plaguing a lot of us women of color, [and] marginalized people in spaces of leadership. How do we promote ourselves as leaders when that archetype has already been developed and shared. It is really tough. I want to start by acknowledging that when we get that feedback, it can hurt. When we're showing up as our most authentic self and we're told that that authentic self is not defined as a leader, you start really questioning who you are. There's a lot of research and articles that have come out recently, in the past five years about the look of a leader, and I would say it's time to challenge this.

And there's actually a lot of work out there that's saying that the traditional definition of a leader system systemically works against a lot of us that are at the margins. Leadership does not have a look. Leadership does not have a particular name, it doesn't have a style of shaking hands. It doesn't have a height. As somebody who's on the cusp of five foot two often when I walk into a room, I've been told that I don't have that presence. And yet, when we open our mouths and we share our work, our talent, our skills, people's minds start to change. So other than coming in and just changing it by us speaking, we can point to these research and articles. I actually wrote a piece for the Seattle Times, [about how] it's time to flip this leadership narrative, and it points to particular characteristics that have defined us as leaders traditionally, and how we can challenge those.

Thank you, and I’ll include a link to your article. Okay, I'm gonna move to some Womancake questions now. The theme of the magazine for 2025 is, “increasing older women's visibility.” Will you share an environment in which you currently feel the most visible, and the one in which you feel the least visible?

I generally feel most visible right now in more established organizations with older leadership. Perhaps it's that there is this [sense of], “We would love to have a DEI facilitator to come in and isn't just new to the space, has seen where this began, has seen where this has progressed and and seeing where this is now.” That roller coaster, I would say there's an interest there, and there's a hook there, and there's an instant connection there.

Where I'm seeing less of that visibility is the younger organizations, the ones that are more recently established, those that have more recently come into the workplace. Those that are perhaps 10-20 years younger, we are seeing less of an interest in speaking to leaders such as myself, because I think there's a [question of] what information or what background is this person bringing that may not be relevant to what they're doing now. It's unfortunate, because I think that those of us that have led in different industries and in different spaces, we've seen the ups and downs. We've seen the ebbs and flows. And with that, we can truly offer a more holistic perspective.

Also, when you add on that added dimension of being a woman coming from multiple identities, me being an Indian woman, being an Asian woman, I can say, “Hey, this is where my journey began and where I am now,” and these are the lessons that I can share with them. I think that's a real value to those that are just entering into the workplace, because they can also benefit from knowing what they should and perhaps should opt out of doing. I would love for them to have that perspective from people, women who are older as well.

I completely agree. Do you have any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

Yeah, the wellness practice that I do not budge on is sleep. Taking care of our health through exercise, through drinking water, through moving around, absolutely these are important. But when we come into our work and we're exhausted, and I'm talking about physical exhaustion, emotional exhaustion, [and for] a lot of us this form of exhaustion is compounding. We're not our best selves, and I don't want us to glamorize doing work at the cost of our sleep. It's not worth it as we enter into different phases of our life with our own bodies, with our own hormones, it's so important to prioritize rest.

My dear father gave me this advice too. He said sometimes resting is not sleeping. It's just being in a room, perhaps with your eyes closed, or even doing something that you enjoy, [like] reading. Just stepping away from all the pieces that are calling on you, everything that's pulling on you simultaneously, it could be family, it could be doctor's appointments, it could be your email that's going off all the time. Take that time to just be in a place of silence. That's something I don't compromise on. Honestly, if I don't get the number of hours that I've realized I need, I catch up on it, either by going to sleep earlier the next day, or even micro naps during the day.

I was reading recently about the benefit of resting our senses. So much of what we do in front of screens and even with other people can be very stimulating during the day. I have clients and friends from Muslim cultures where, five times a day, there's a moment of prayer. There's like a constant downshifting that happens. Sleep is one thing, and rest is another thing. I’ve started meditating close to the end of my work day as well, to kind of just kind of ramp myself down from my day, which is very high-powered, usually.

I think a lot of us think that these activities require a lot of time, and in some cases, they do. But even if you do a meditation for a couple minutes, it's so beneficial. Combine your activities right? If you're in the shower, that may be a great time to just turn off everything, don't have your phone buzzing there. If you're going for a walk, that could be a great time to have that conversation with yourself.

So what is your favorite guilty pleasure treat?

I definitely have a sweet tooth. My mom always tells me, “Don't feel bad about treating yourself.” So having that molten lava cake is just my guilty pleasure. I'm a wine drinker. No guilt associated with that. I don't drink during the week, but when I do, I savor it. Recently I flew to a talk and yeah, I flew business class. I felt great about myself. I was able to enjoy my drinks on the plane. I was able to get more leg room. And I said, You know what? This is going to come out of my budget. But it was worth it, because I landed feeling refreshed, and I didn't feel as if it was a deficit, like something I was taking away from myself.

Wisdom manifests through me through not just words, it's through actions. [My] younger self would say, Hey, whatever your wisdom is, share it through words. But often our body language conveys our wisdom too. The way that we show up, we listen to others, if we're actively listening, that's a form of wisdom.

I’m the same way about cross-country work flights. Do you have a favorite power song that we can add to our Power Songs Playlist?

I'm a 70 soul person. I sometimes feel as if I should have been born in the 70s. I love The Delfonics. I love “As” by Stevie Wonder. That was my wedding song. With Stevie, you just feel like you're in the moment.

We'll add it to the list! How does wisdom manifest through you at this time in your life?

Wisdom manifests through me through not just words, it's through actions. [My] younger self would say, Hey, whatever your wisdom is, share it through words. But often our body language conveys our wisdom too. The way that we show up, we listen to others, if we're actively listening, that's a form of wisdom. If we engage in activities or actions that pair up with our values. That's another form of wisdom and leaning into community. We don't have all the answers, and just speaking [with] others that are also sharing wisdom pieces is great. That's how I would do it.

What is an aspect of your character that you have grown to love and one that you still struggle with?

One piece I love about myself is that I truly am a global citizen. I hold that in very high regard. For a long time, I struggled, especially moving to the US. I didn't always know how to convey that, having lived in different parts of the world, my family has different influences from different parts of the world, and I think it's what makes [me] unique. Having been born in Singapore, raised in Canada, living in the US, I think that adds a unique dimension. I don't know half the answers, but I do think I can offer a unique lens because of that cultural intelligence.

Something that I struggle with is I still carry a level of imposter syndrome, like a lot of us do. As a woman of color, I enter a room and I'm not sure what I'm going to say, how it's going to land. I do think that leads to a level of humility, but sometimes it can show up as a level of uncertainty.

I think the pathologizing of imposter syndrome, making it something that women are supposed to fix about ourselves, is not the right direction to go. I think it's important to acknowledge the structural influences that lead to feeling like an imposter. When you start out in your career and you're very young, and you walk into environments without a lot of professional background, of course you're going to feel out of place. But a question that I ask my clients a lot is, “Do you feel like an imposter, or do you feel like a beginner?” Many times when a woman jumps from a mid-level role to a higher role, all of a sudden there's this imposter syndrome that kicks in. And I'm like, “Wait a minute. Let's not give our power away to the cultural dialog about this. Let's just face the facts, which is that you are essentially starting a new role, and you're allowed to feel have an adjustment phase.”

Absolutely, and be kind with yourself during that adjustment phase, and be aware of what is causing that feeling. And when that feeling gets really heavy, there may be something else going on, as in, there may be some somebody questioning something in an unfair way. As an Asian woman, when I show up and I project an opinion, sometimes that's challenged, because the messaging that a lot of Asian women have been given is, “Sit back and be in the background.” So that's the piece that I need to be aware of. I mean, men feel it too. People of different ages feel it too. But do we always talk about it? Be kind with yourself, and also give yourself that grace.

Definitely. Would you share anything about your perimenopausal or menopausal journey that you think would be helpful to a woman who's going through it?

Nobody in my community really spoke about [perimenopause]. We spoke about menopause. And it's interesting because my mom came up to me one day and she said, “That's it. I'm done.” I didn't hear the back story! [For] myself in the perimenopause phase, I'm questioning, how long did these symptoms start showing up, and how come nobody spoke about it. I'm very intentional with my community now to speak about those symptoms, and they vary from person to person.

For me, it's disrupted sleep, brain fogginess, moodiness, irritability and not knowing what it is, and not even having my hormone levels checked until I advocated for myself. So there's a lot going on. I'm so grateful for the number of conversations I've seen happening in the community, in workplaces now I've seen them at a rate that I've never seen before. Women are speaking about how it's impacting how they're showing up in the workplace, and it's making more women feel comfortable to speak up and not face this alone.

Agreed, that’s why I ask every interview guest to share her experiences. Lastly, will you share a book, movie, podcast, or TV show that you're currently enjoying?

I'm a re-watcher. I loved “The Wire” from a DEI lens. I just loved looking at the different institutions that are involved. I love watching foreign movies, I think it gives an insight into different pieces that are going on culturally. There's a TED talk by a woman, Tiffany Dufu, and it's called Drop The Ball. [It’s] about how there's three pieces that she'd love to, at the end of her life, say that she's prioritized. [Because] what she realized along the way is that you can't do it all. So rather than trying to do it all, it's okay to drop the ball on the pieces that don't matter. It was my son's 10th birthday yesterday, and there's so much pressure. Do this right, do that right. I said, You know what, I'm going to do the best that I can, as long as he has a smile on his face. That's good enough.

