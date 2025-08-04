In the upper right corner is the Swatch that was made specially for Expo ‘86, which took place in my hometown of Vancouver (nope: I never got my hands on one!). The girl in this story looked a lot like the one in the bottom right ad, except she hair sprayed her bangs straight up).

God damn it, there she goes again. Elsa* swishing down the aisle right beside my desk, with her perfect Up Bangs and Bonne Bell lipgloss, the frosted pink kind that comes in a pot and is despised by my dad, who won’t let me wear makeup unless he can’t see it on my face. Elsa is a Swedish exchange student, and everything she wears is mad rad and hella cool. She could be totally insecure about herself, but actually she’s the nicest, kindest girl, who often takes off her jelly bracelets and hands them to anyone who’s having a bad day. Her eyeliner is blue and her socks are neon, and she’s got the best and biggest scrunchies around.

I don’t remember much about Elsa’s clothes. I think they were the same as all of us: skinny stirrup jeans with big sweatshirts on top. It was her fucking accessories that obsessed me. I tried hard to figure out her secrets. I even spent my entire allowance on a pair of neon tube socks. They looked fine in the package but turned out to be too small, a huge disappointment. But I kept at it, my personal style upgrade, willing myself to get it right. I thought if I could crack Elsa’s fashion code then I’d finally understand how to be at ease in the world, the way she seemed to be.

The day it all blew up was like any other. The morning bell rang and I settled into English class, feeling mildly bored and hoping that the teacher, a young-ish woman who loved novels and thought kids should hang out inside them, would give us something new and meaty to read or write or think about.

Somehow I didn’t notice that Elsa wasn’t in her seat directly to my right until the door opened and she slunk in, head down, gripping an apology note from her mother. She handed the note to the teacher, and I saw something that made my heart flutter.

When she finally arrived at her desk, I got a better look. She was wearing TWO SWATCHES on the same wrist!!! One was small and red with white polka dots, and the other was large and yellow with a plaid face. I had seen these things before, but never in this combination.

I don’t know. Blame it on my teenage hormones or whatever you like. But I burst into tears and couldn’t stop crying. It was so unfair! Elsa’s accessorial prowess seemed so far above mine that I thought I’d never catch up, and I was exhausted from trying. I just wanted to go home and crawl under the covers with my Walkman and my Police tapes, and cry myself to sleep.

Fortunately the teacher took pity on me and sent me to the nurse’s office, where I calmed myself by thinking of a summer job. If I worked hard I could earn enough money to buy my own Swatch collection, a Swatch wardrobe. As long as the trend didn’t fade, I would be doubled-up by next September.

The trend faded, but my ardor never did. I got a Swatch for my birthday that year and I wore it till it fell apart (about another year). Accessories remain my style obsession, and I think about them all the time. They’re hard! But when you get it right they do so much heavy fashion lifting.

But right now I’m in a rut. I’m stuck with the same old bags, scarves, sunglasses, and hair ties. Will you help?

What are your current favorite accessories and why?

*Name and some details changed for privacy.