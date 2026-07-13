Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

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Catherine Hiller's avatar
Catherine Hiller
15h

I like the term “growth edge.”

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
1d

I like G.O.D. for Good Orderly Direction.

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