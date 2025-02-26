Hi, and much love to our readers around the world! You’ve heard about glimmers. They’re the opposite of triggers, and they promote feelings of goodness and positivity. Speaking of which, around here there’s a drum beating in our ears SPRING IS COMING! We can’t wait to spring forward, but today we’ll share some glimmers from our February pages, including some recs for maximum awesomeness in all kinds of areas:

ICYMI, we decided to devote all of 2025 to a single theme, increasing older women’s visibility. We did this because we, like you, are women over age 40, and we know that visibility is a key component in our healthy aging process (for example, we need the medical establishment to see how many of us are in need of MORE SOLUTIONS for navigating perimenopause and the years after!), and also because it’s the right time in our lives to throw off any lingering shame or anxiety and just be 100% ourselves in every fucking way.

Our interview with noted sexpert August McLaughlin of “Girl Boner Radio” contains answers to midlife sex questions you may have been wrestling with.

Our Beauty Editor

wrote you a fantastic list of

that will help you glam up and stand out.

Our Editor In Chief,

wrote about her famous

and her feelings about being a midlife woman in the kitchen.

Our Travel Columnist

wrote about how it felt to be an older woman

.

Which of these is your favorite, and why? What would you like to see more of in our pages this year? Talk to us below in the comments!

Leave a comment

Share