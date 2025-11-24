Fighting to preserve and protect Democracy is crucial, but the fight can feel like a dark slog. We need to stay inspired and energized, which is why I created a monthly series called Five Amazing Breakthroughs. I hope you enjoy these items, which I’ve hand-picked for you from science, medicine, tech, climate solutions, and other places.

But first, ever since the government shutdown eliminated the SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, I’ve been talking non stop about donating to your local food bank . If you faced food scarcity in your childhood, as I did, you already know how terrible it can be. Right now in your community there are children, families, veterans, disabled people and others going hungry. They deserve our kindness and generosity as they bear the brunt of this extremely challenging time in our Democracy. Please donate!

Now let’s get into today’s list of breakthroughs.

Wow, THIS IS NOT A DRILL: A breast cancer vaccine is coming soon! It will impact the ultra-aggressive TNBC type of cancer cells, creating powerful immunity against them in a 3-jab protocol. While this is only one of many breast cancers, it is a huge step forward and we have the Cleveland Clinic to thank for completing Phase 1 of the testing protocol. I whooped out loud when I read about this vaccine, and I hope you’ll share it with all the women you know.

This one took me completely by surprise: It’s a wearable that prevents osteoporosis. I’m allergic to dairy and eggs, two major sources of bone-strengthening calcium. While my weekly intake of kale and other calcium-rich vegetables (combined with calcium supplements) could be helpful in staving off osteo, menopause changes things in our bones, and that’s worth keeping in mind. In any case, this thing has a fantastic rate of success, so pass it on. (NOTE: It’s not cheap, and I don’t think it’s currently covered by Medicare.)

Fingers and toes crossed for this one: The Stanford Hydrogen Initiative is continuing to innovate technology that can make hydrogen fuel from water. I KNOW!! They believe it can help achieve “deep decarbonization of the world’s energy systems,” and the applications are mind-boggling. Think batteries, transportation, fuel cells, and alternative fuels. This could very well be the solution we’ve been waiting for, but it will take more time and money to yield all these exciting practical applications, and the political will to assure their scalability.

This one seems magical in all the right ways: A new startup is working on 100% recyclable polyester clothing. It would operate in the supply chain in a similar way as aluminium, the “forever recyclable” metal. Companies like Patagonia and Puma are already onboard to start using it, but the big issue ahead is the problem of scalability, which could make-or-break this fabric’s ability to reduce textile waste on planet earth. But once that hurdle is overcome, this could be a genuine game-changer.

BONUS ITEM from the weird, wondrous world of beauty: I’m excited about this facial microcurrent device you can use at home, though it’s kinda pricey.

Lastly, I want to remind us that earlier this month we had a genuine breakthrough for Democracy in the form of terrific political wins at the city, state and local level across this country. If you need more proof that the resistance is growing stronger, read this piece by the great Rebecca Solnit.

Got any suggestions to add to this list? Put them in the comments :)

DISCLAIMER: The information contained in this Womancake Magazine article is intended for informational purposes only, and is not intended for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any illness. Before using any products referenced in this piece, consult your healthcare providers, read all labels and head all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this magazine, should not be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This magazine, including Alicia Dara and any other writers or editors, disclaim any responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any guests or contributors in this magazine are their own, and the magazine does not accept responsibility for statements made by guests or contributors. This magazine does not make any representations or warranties about a guest’s qualifications or credibility.

Leave a comment

Share