BREAKING NEWS: Science has confirmed that music and art will help us live longer and better!

Hello to our readers around the world! I started this series last year, in the wake of so much global darkness and uncertainty. I need hope, inspiration and wonder to thrive, so I started hunting for amazing breakthroughs in medicine, longevity, tech, science, climate solutions and other areas to lift me up. Sharing them with the Womancake community has been my pleasure, and I’ll continue to do it every month so we can all stay as positive as possible.

Let’s begin with a breakthrough about a common vitamin: new research shows that B12 might hold the key to a healthy aging process. The study points to a much deeper role in overall metabolic health and “skeletal muscle mitochondrial energy production”, as well as other things like stress pathways and epigenetic regulation. Basically, B12 levels appear to affect multiple biological systems, and even small deficiencies can have a negative and widespread impact. The good news is you can check your B12 levels at your next blood test, and if it comes back low you can get a supplement on Amazon for as low as $10. (NOTE: always check with your healthcare providers before doing any of these things!).

You know I love some good news in the world of cancer treatment, and this one is a blockbuster: trials for a new “smart drug” show that it can shrink tumors by as much as 30-50%! The research was done on patients who have cervical, liver, bowel, bladder, lung and head/neck cancers. All of them had not responded to previous treatments. Cancer cells can be insidious, and that can “hide” from mechanisms like immunotherapy that are designed to hunt and kill them. This trial drug makes cancer cells visible so that immunotherapy can do its work. These results are staggering, but more research is needed before the new drug can find its way to the public. Until a universal cancer vaccine appears, I’ll bet on this type of drug!

Let’s jump to a massive breakthrough in the science of aging. Are you sitting down? A new drug appears to actually reverse aging in skin, and dramatically speed wound healing. It clears out “zombie” cells and activates genes associated with collagen production. I don’t even know how to process this!! I can see a future where the multi-billion dollar skincare industry gets completely upended by simple, topical products we apply to our faces and bodies. No pricey serums, surgeries or laser treatments, all of it would be rendered obsolete. Would this crash the economy? Would we not care because we’d look so much younger? Would the decades-old burn scar on my knee finally disappear??? It’s early days with this research, but you better believe I’ll keep an eye on it.

Speaking of the aging process: a new study suggests that arts and cultural engagement can slow your rate of aging. I come from a family of musicians, and I grew up in an arts community full of vibrant and engaged people of all ages, so this does not surprise me. But look, if you think you’re “not creative”, this is great motivation to push beyond that limitation and get into some music, painting, writing or any type of artsy thing that strikes your fancy. Who cares if you suck! Push past your cringe factor and let yourself enjoy being a beginner, learning brand-new and wonderful things. Or just become a subscriber at a museum, theater, or arts show. The benefits can be truly astounding.

How about a body-based breakthrough: it now appears that the humble thymus gland may be essential for longevity and immune responses to cancer. I kinda thought the thymus was sort of like the appendix? Like, hanging out, but not really doing much? Nope! It actually plays a huge role in our overall health and T-cell ability to kick cancer’s ass. The next obvious question: what can we do to improve thymic health? I did a quick search, and it looks like pretty much all of our current good habits keep the thymus primed. More on that here (NOTE: always consult your healthcare providers before doing any of these things!).

BONUS BREAKTHROUGHS:

Speaking of the human body, I am pleased to inform you that a brand-new internal system has been “discovered”, and by that I mean that some scientists have now identified why and how acupuncture works. I was born and raised in Vancouver BC, a town with wonderful Chinese people who brought acupuncture to the region, and uplifted the health of the entire population. It was so remarkably effective that the Province of BC actually put acupuncture on the provincial health plan, so anyone can get it. BTW, acupuncturists in ancient China were treating women for menopausal symptoms centuries before anyone else. You can find your local community acupuncture clinic here.

Can I share a quick beauty breakthrough? After years of using a jade roller, I finally got this stainless steel face roller, which is heavy and cool on the skin and de-puffs like magic. It takes a bit to get the hang of it, but the results are excellent.

Got any breakthroughs of your own? Share them in the comments!

DISCLAIMER: The information contained in this Womancake Magazine article is intended for informational purposes only, and is not intended for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any illness. Before using any products referenced in this piece, consult your healthcare providers, read all labels and head all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this magazine, should not be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This magazine, including Alicia Dara and any other writers or editors, disclaim any responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any guests or contributors in this magazine are their own, and the magazine does not accept responsibility for statements made by guests or contributors. This magazine does not make any representations or warranties about a guest’s qualifications or credibility.

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