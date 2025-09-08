Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Krupnick's avatar
Alison Krupnick
2d

I just broke down and bought neck cream. Since it’s my first foray, I didn’t splurge on the Skinceutils my friend swears by. Instead, I chose her backup - L’Occitane . I just turned 64, so I suppose a wrinkly neck was inevitable, but jarring nonetheless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
Kris Jackson's avatar
Kris Jackson
4d

I was using IT cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots for a while and while I don’t think it got rid of any dark spots, my skin was noticeably smoother and brighter. It has niacinamide and vitamin C.

https://www.ulta.com/p/bye-bye-dark-spots-niacinamide-serum-pimprod2026351?sku=2581361

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture