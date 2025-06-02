Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yi Xue's avatar
Yi Xue
1d

Instead of asking "Am I failing (or succeeding)?", I'd ask "Am I happy?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
Kim Holden's avatar
Kim Holden
1d

I am flailing upward...with audio books for fun (not work), and I am trying to learn something new each week. I'm not super organized about it, but I have always had a lot of "thoughts" about things I would love to know or learn some day. Well at least once a week, I explore one of those thoughts. This week, I will be learning how to service my own sewing machine. Soon, I want to learn how to decorate cookies with the fun icing, and I have already learned how to make my own protein granola.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture