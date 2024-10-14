A stunning piece by Christi Belcourt

Hello to all our new readers around the world! I’m Womancake’s Editor In Chief, Alicia Dara , welcoming you to the magazine. Today in America it’s Indigenous People’s Day (formerly known as Columbus Day). Last year I published this list of great Indigenous artists and providers you should know, and I’m updating it today. Know someone we should add to the list? Use the comments below.

It’s a great time to celebrate the work of Indigenous women, and here are some that I love:

Singer Samantha Crain is a member of the Choctaw Nation and has been making heart-breakingly beautiful, acoustic-based music for more than a decade. Rumor has it her upcoming release is going to be her breakthrough, so get ahead of the crowd!

Cheekbone Beauty is one of the first Indigenous makeup brands, and by far the best, with bold, vivid colors and creamy formulas. Founder Jenn Harper says her vision for the company came to her in a dream, and she cares about sharing it with her community and the Earth (they’re a certified B-Corps!)

Sonoma native Ada Limon was named one of Time Magazine’s 2024 Women of the Year. Her poetry has been celebrated all over the world, and it’s great to see her get this recognition. Start with this book.

Métis painter and activist Christi Belcourt’s work takes my breath away with its tiny, meticulously rendered dots that are inspired by traditional floral beadwork. Her themes include concern for the environment, human spirituality, awareness of Métis culture and the majesty of Nature. While these are heavy subjects, her images radiate a calming, centering, and somehow aligning force, as if all your internal pieces are coming together into perfect harmony. The images appear simple but are wonderfully complex, and new things are revealed with every viewing. I dare you to come up with a more stunning and beautiful work of art than the one above, which is called simply, “Joy”.

Fashion designer Bethany Yellowtail hails from the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation. Her company B. Yellowtail makes silky, gorgeous clothing, scarves and accessories that reflect her cultural influences. How pretty is this silky bathrobe, and how bold and catchy are these big hoop earrings?

Years ago, while I was a touring musician, I played a show in Taos, New Mexico (extraordinary things happened on that trip that I’ll write about later, in keeping with this quarter’s theme, Travel Adventure). Something I remember vividly from traveling through that region is the gorgeous, hand-made silver and stone jewelry that was everywhere. One artist caught my eye, a Hopi woman named Jacqueline Gala, whose pieces are simple but bold. I especially love these sterling bracelets, and these long bead earrings.

Lastly, there is something else on the subject of Indigenous women I want to bring up. Here in the US and in my home country of Canada, activists are working hard to draw attention to the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls are facing on an ongoing basis. If you want to learn more about the #MMIW and #MMIWG movement, you can start with this organization, which shapes policy, conducts outreach, and offers help finding services for survivors and others affected by this issue. You can also donate to their work. It’s taken decades for people to wake up and see what’s been happening to Indigenous women and girls, but in 2021 Secretary Deb Haaland created the US government’s very fist #MMIW Unit, which (among other things) offers a list of resources for survivors and families.

I am continually astounded by the strength of the activists on the front lines of this issue, who are faced with obstacles along every step of their path. They are a flame that cannot be extinguished, pulsing bravely inside the roaring dark. Indigenous women deserve our support and recognition. The fire of their power can grow stronger if we continue to help them advocate for justice.

