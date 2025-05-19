Who does the gut think it is? Why does it behave the way it does? What does it all mean?

More to the point, why are there so many damn nerves inside the thing, and why do they have to be so active all the time?

I don’t like this, but I’m doing it: a full gut renovation. My gut has gotten overgrown with bad bacteria, or maybe just bad vibes. So much anxiety and fear floating around in the atmosphere, so much shock and grief and disbelief. It all goes right to my gut.

There’s also (because of course there is) a perimenopausal element to all this. The role of estrogen in gut health is only just beginning to be understood, but it does appear that fluctuating estrogen levels during this time can disrupt gut bacteria. My skin’s gotten weird, too.

So here come the new probiotics, the powerful digestive enzymes, the herbal support supplements. There’s a ton of hammering, sawing, and clanging going on in here, and it makes me feel deeply unsettled and, well, put-upon. The gut is emotional above all things. It is sometimes referred to as a second nervous system, even a second brain. My first brain always has a lot going on, and it relies on a strong connection, a harmony, with the second one. But my gut is currently “under construction” and not very available. Pardon our mess!

It sucks, but alright fine, since we can’t change it, let’s go deep with the metaphor. Old carpet and ceiling tiles are being ripped out, ventilation systems are being replaced, and a few walls are even being torn down to make a much more open space. New windows are being added, more light and air will fill each floor. In time the entire house will be much more efficient and livable.

But WHEN, for god’s sake? Living through a renovation is a kind of beautiful torture, as everything familiar crumbles and gets rebuilt, all that discombobulation alongside all our hopes and dreams for a higher state of living.

I don’t know. Right now it seems like there’s no end in sight. It is a truth universally acknowledged in the construction industry that no renovation has ever finished on time. This house is torn up and vulnerable, but I’ve survived worse.

Just don’t get me started on the plumbing!!

What are your favorite gut-soothing remedies (please no fermented foods… they’re not an option for me right now :)

