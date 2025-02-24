Animal videos! We need them more than ever, maybe? Watching wild animals being cute, funny, sleepy, or silly gives us a glorious moment of relief from our human condition. It’s especially easy to fall in love with animals who fall in love with each other, and I love them all. But holy hell, I’m here today to tell you about something else.

It’s a video featuring a giraffe. I haven’t been to Africa (yet!), and the only sub-Saharan creatures I’ve ever seen in real life are usually chilling peacefully in the confines of my local zoo, but I do know that giraffes are fucking awkward. Their ultra-long legs don’t seem to bend properly at the knee, and have you seen them run? It’s a whole maneuver that involves stomping and flopping and just generally messing shit up.

I thought they were a bunch of dorks, is what I’m saying. But all bets are off, because yesterday my husband showed me some footage of a wild giraffe fending off a lion attack.

The three big lions surrounded the lone giraffe, a young male. One of the lions leapt off a rock to grab him around the neck, but he charged the lion right back, shook it off, and sent it flying to the ground. Another lion tried a lower-level strategy, crouching and getting ready to spring, but the giraffe whirled around and kicked the lion's face bloody, then stomped on its limp body without a scrap of mercy. I was shook!

The giraffe’s victory was so astounding that I asked Hubs to play the video again. That’s when I noticed something I’d missed the first time: the lions were all female. I will reiterate: they were a pack of women.

Turns out that female lions are the hunter/killers of their species. Although the three females in the video weren’t successful in their attack, the lion is considered a “keystone predator”, because they have a massive effect on their environment relative to their numbers, meaning they are supreme killers. They go out onto the plains and get shit done, and they bring their killings back to their families, so everyone can gorge and enjoy. After they gorge they roll around on the ground in a kind of catnip stupor, growling and purring to each other, as if reveling in their own prowess. They perform this behavior openly and without shame, and nobody would dare try and check them.

There are also women in our own species who are the main breadwinner in their family (here I’m speaking about families that stem from heterosexual marriages). I work with many women like this, women who are earning the vast majority of funds for pricey mortgages, college tuitions, and exotic vacations. They’re usually (but not always) employed at high-level positions in corporate America, and let me tell you something: they are keystone predators, and they show no mercy.

Here at Womancake, our theme of 2025 is “increasing older women’s visibility.” While there are plenty of invisible women at the lower end of the socio-economic structure, the breadwinning women all the way at the of corporate America are not very visible, either. Most of the ones I know prefer to keep largely quiet about their position in the family. I have come to understand that this is their survival strategy. Powerful women, especially those who are financially independent, are a direct threat to Patriarchal values. You can see it everywhere in our culture, especially movies and TV. When high-level breadwinning women make an appearance, they’re usually drowning in sexist cultural tropes, like the notorious “work/life balance” dilemma (that metric is almost never applied to male breadwinners), or a secret desire to be dominated (I’m looking at you, “Babygirl”).

Breadwinning women (all women!) shouldn’t have to wrestle with that shit while they’re just trying to make a killing for their families. My god, they work hard! Sometimes they get the giraffe, and sometimes they don’t. But again and again, the lionesses will rise. They inspire me so much! May they roam wild and free forever.

These women, for the most part, care deeply about the plight of other women. Some of the orgs they make regular donations to are:

