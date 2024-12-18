I had real fun curating this list of music and books by women over age 40 (like our staff and readers!), with themes reflecting our shared experience. There’s just enough time to order hard copy vinyl, or you can get as last-minute as you want with the digital singles and albums.

For Vinyl Lovers:

First, an old-school Christmas single: Bella Brown and the Jealous Lovers’ “Always Christmas Eve / Soul Clap” Limited Edition colored grey 7” vinyl (vinyl and digital download).

Bella Brown is singer-to-the-stars Carol Hatchett (she’s a veteran backup singer/dancer/choreographer and even former Bette Midler Harlette!). She and her Jealous Lovers offer this horn-section inflected, original throwback single as invitingly familiar and cozy as a cup of hot cocoa, and just as rich, sweet and yummy. The lyrics speak to the need to celebrate even amidst a world of pain, and in seeking out hope, love and humanity to cherish during the holidays. The flip side is a MUST for a New Year’s Eve dancetravaganza. These really should be on everyone’s holiday playlists, and for vinyl lovers, the colored vinyl format would be delightful to receive.

Both digital and vinyl can be purchased here:

Next, a “Home For the Blended-Family Holidays” vibe: Julia Fordham’s “Earth Mate” (vinyl album, digital download).

OK, I know I wrote about this artist last month, and she has also been interviewed by Alicia, but hey, we just love her here at the mag! So please remember Fordham’s newest record, “Earth Mate”, as she is an artist in the prime of her creative power and inspiration. Gift this to your friends who love pretty vinyl, distinctive and rich vocals, and masterful songwriting with clean, classic production.

How about some art + activism: Eljuri’s “Reflexión” (Vinyl, CD or digital album)

Eljuri is the formidable Cecilia Villar Eljuri. With musical foundations in traditional Ecuadorian and Afro-Cuban music she grew up around, plus the punk, rock and reggae of NYC Eljuri built her own musical vocabulary and skill set. She is a self-described “artivist” who sings bilingually about resilience, resistance, civil rights, and environmental justice. Sounds serious, but I find it impossible to resist dancing to these canciones. Her most recent album Reflexión can be found on Bandcamp with a “send as gift” link:

For when you need some quiet moments: Arielle Silver’s “Watershed” (vinyl album, digital download).

Singer-Songwriter Arielle Silver’s new 12” of her album on translucent vinyl (oooohhh!) will undoubtedly give additional analog warmth to her velvety vocals, finely detailed songs and crystal clear production. The songs feel like leafing through a cherished photo album and reading the notes on the back of each picture.

Digital Stocking Stuffers:

How about a Thelma and Louise driving song: Janita’s “Real Deal”(digital dowload)

The tasty lyrics plus confident, laid back electro-rock-pop groove easily earned the title of this gift pick. Give it a listen, then buy one download for yourself, and one for your ride-or-die.

When you need a bestie in your earbuds: Cara Lee’s 4 singles, “Wings”, “Superwoman”, “Dig Down Deep”, and “Shoot You Down” (Digital download)

Rock vocalist Cara Lee released four singles this year, and as a collection they feel like an arms-thrown-open, hands-in-the-air, marching toward your goal soundtrack. Each song is like having that angel bestie in your earbuds who reminds you how powerful you are and serenades you with positive pep. Lee’s voice crackles like lightning, illuminating the landscape with possibility and reigniting the fire in your belly. Sashay past your naysayers to the beat of any of these songs and a smile on your face and I think you can take on pretty much anything.

When you need a mansplaining antidote: Libby Lavella’s “Fire and Gasoline” (Digital download)

This Aussie firebrand wrote “Fire and Gasoline” about her recent experience in academia as a re-entry mature age student. It’s a delicious dose of frustration-fueled determination. You can feel the mansplain(s) that must have been the catalyst for this song. Lavella’s voice pierces the sizzling bluesy-rock arrangement to make her thoughts loud and clear while powerfully and lyrically dispelling the myth of midlife invisibility. Encourage the gift recipient to to play this in your car after work meetings or any other vexing events in your life.

She gets me: Andrea Wittgens’ “Red” (Single, digital download).

This Canadian artist, now based in my hometown of Seattle, has a sharp new single produced by Ainjel Emme and this team is releasing an electrifying new album in early 2025. Some verbiage from Wittgens’ website, because I can’t think of a better description: “The song explores "masking" and the true feelings that are buried deep down. In particular, "Red" takes on that which women are socialized to hide: anger, lust, empowerment. In a world that prefers women to be pleasant and comforting like beautiful flowers, this song is a fiery crash at the intersection of ‘you're prettier when you smile’ and a bloodcurdling primal scream.“ I also recommend her midlife “drive-n-cry” track, All the Golden Girls Are Dead, available at the same link.

Full Digital Albums:

A tribute to a master: Perla Batalla’s “A Letter to Leonard Cohen - Tribute to a Friend” (Digital album).

In this follow-up to her previous Leonard Cohen song collection, Bird on a Wire, Perla Batalla explores her two-decade relationship with the songwriting maestro, with whom she toured and recorded in the early years of her singing career. A Letter to Leonard Cohen goes deeper into Batalla’s interpretations of not only more Cohen songs, but original compositions of her own that were sparked by her creative exchanges with Cohen.

Also in Batalla’s catalog is her jazz-inflected holiday album, We Three Kings

Books:

When you want to give a coffee table book: Sherry Rayn Barnett’s Eye of the Music Photography collection.

Besides being an accomplished musician in her own right (lead guitarist of Americana band Mustangs of the West) Barnett was in the right place at the right time as a teenager/twentysomething in NYC working as a photographer for underground press through the 60s and 70s. She captured iconic moments of Tina Turner, Nina Simone, Joni Mitchell, Laura Nyro, Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt, Prince and many more. Barnett moved to Los Angeles as the Troubadour singer songwriter scene was just beginning. As a fellow musician, even more behind-the-scenes shots were taken. The whole of those first two decades of her photography is in this coffee table book, a must for music fans who would dig an intimate peek at legends in the making through the lens of a fellow musician. Barnett’s photographs have been featured in Rolling Stone, Creem, Guitar Player, Forbes and W Magazine among others.

New Year’s Book Pre-orders:

Anita Kopacz’ The Wind On Her Tongue

This is the long-awaited book two of a trilogy that started with Shallow Waters, her mystical story featuring Yoruba goddess Yemaya and her adventures as part of the African diaspora in early America. This sequel is the story of her daughter’s journey from Cuba to New Orleans and across the continent, while navigating racism, classism and colorism. Kopacz is a fluid and dynamic storyteller, I can’t wait to read this! (preorder available January 21, 2025).

Peggy Dobreer’s SLANT Poetry anthology

Dobreer is the bohemian queen leader of the meditation and writing group, Slow Lightning Lit, which is now not just a daily prompt/write but an international community that gathers online every weekday morning to write and read poems composed solely within the hour-long gathering. Their upcoming anthology Slant is available for preorder in advance of the book’s release in January 2025.

What are your current favorite books and records made by women over age 40?

Leave a comment

Share