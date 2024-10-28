Gentlemen, come hither and harken to my advice about some MIDLIFE CISWOMANSTUFF (this is a euphemism for perimenopause, and don't overuse it!).

As a member of this particular population who is married to one of you, I have deep compassion for your sitch. We all do! It’s not easy hanging with us as we rock and roll through the changes that Nature (that big cunty bitch) prescribed for us at this time in our lives.

Hopefully you’ve already noticed that we’re doing everything we possibly can to hold it together. The weird, unpredictable shit going on in our bodies is brutally demanding. The extra time and labor involved in scheduling and attending all our relevant medical appointments, during which highly trained medical professionals tell us things like, “Yeah, those are some pretty gnarly symptoms, but we don’t have much to offer you in the way of solutions!” can lead to serious frustration. Nothing works, and we’re pissed about it.

Speaking of work, some stuff is going on there, too. We’re objectively at the top of our game, having spent decades acquiring significant skills, knowledge, experience and wisdom. Yet we’re suddenly being downgraded, demoted or even dismissed at our jobs. You may have heard of sexism and ageism? What we’re facing now is the vicious bear trap of both (along with racism and homophobia for those of us who are women of color and/or Queer), a thing which has chewed up and spat out many women in their prime. So to try and stay away from that trap, and to assuage our rising sense of panic, we’re working harder than ever, sometimes late into the night.

We’ve now arrived at the subject of night, a time for sleep and dreams BUT NAH BRUH because there’s a special alarm that rings inside us at like 3am, and the damn thing won’t shut off until the sun comes up. So yeah, that’s us right beside you, sweating and cursing and tossing and turning until the day begins, and it’ll be a long one for us, what with naps being practically impossible to fit into our schedule (see the preceding paragraphs).

But look, there’s something else, right? BIG MOODS. I said it so you don’t have to. Some of it comes from unresolved stuff in our past, and a reckoning with what we can and cannot control about our own lives. Some of it is a reaction to all the fucked-up culture noise that tells us that we no longer have value because we can no longer bear children. And some of it is just MIDLIFE BRAIN STUFF: as our hormone levels spike and drop, rendering us alternately feral and normal.

Can I also just mention THE ELECTION?? Democracy itself is on the line, but so is our bodily autonomy, dudes. You can help us by registering to vote and then voting for Kamala and every Democratic candidate on your ballot (and vote early, like today if possible!). Our stress levels have risen as we get closer to November 5th, and they’re unlikely to fall unless and until Kamala is safely installed in the White House. We’re already exhausted from being who we are at this time in our lives, and the thought of having to drag ourselves through the inevitable backlash of the election outcome is heavy.

All of this is tough on you, I know. You’re doing your best to take our emotional temperature and act accordingly, but the weather system is dangerously unpredictable, resulting in some heavy shit storms that might not (despite what we may insist in the moment) be entirely your fault.

Here I can offer you something, if not a solution then perhaps a strategy. First, understand that this rocky time will eventually peace itself out, as our hormones level-set and the serotonin receptors in our brains regain some balance (if you want to learn more about this process, watch Dr Lisa Mosconi’s TED talk).

Next, I recommend keeping some CBD products on hand (DISCLAIMER: always check with your healthcare providers before trying anything new like CBD, as there can be some drug interaction and other issues). We love products that keep us calm and emotionally regulated, and CBD does all that with some added anti-inflammatory benefits. There’s this lotion that soothes aching muscles, and this oil that induces a calmer, deeper sleep without waking up to grogginess. You can also give her some CBD/THC chocolate, which might solve everything.

Lastly, a small thing that could offer big rewards. It comes to us by way of Sting, who lived through the perimenopausal phase of his marriage and wrote a goddamn song about it.

The song is called “All Four Seasons”, and it describes Sting’s take on his woman’s situation in lovely poetic detail, set to a relaxed, cheerful jam that you can lean into and enjoy. Sting is wise and able to laugh at the whole sitch. But you can also tell that he’s resigned to seeing it through, and in it to win it. I can’t repeat all the lyrics without permission, so I’ll just leave you with this quote:

She can change her mind like she changes her sweater From one minute to the next it's so hard to tell She blows hot and cold just like stormy weather She's my gift from the Lord or a fiend from hell That's my baby She can be all four seasons in one day

Tune in, turn it up, and enjoy the ride. Best of luck, dudes, and thanks for hanging in there with us!

The information contained in this Womancake Magazine essay is intended for informational purposes only, and is not intended for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any illness. Before using any products referenced in this piece, consult your healthcare providers, read all labels and head all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this magazine, should not be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This magazine, including Alicia Dara and any other writers or editors, disclaim any responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any guests or contributors in this magazine are their own, and the magazine does not accept responsibility for statements made by guests or contributors. This magazine does not make any representations or warranties about a guest’s qualifications or credibility.

