Shannon on Cape Cod, back in the day.

That’s what I call it. I remember very specifically a summer spent out on Cape Cod, MA. when I was foolishly still doing what I had always done up until that point: achieving sunburn at my first outing at the beach, and then getting the tan afterward. I was in my late 30s with two small daughters, who were slathered in SPF. But not me. What was I thinking? At that time, I was a stay-at-home mother doing freelance makeup gigs whenever they came in, but not yet a licensed esthetician. I got completely baked that summer at the beach, and my neck, in particular, got so burned that I shudder as I think of it now. Sun damage is cumulative. I know it wasn’t that one horrific burn that destroyed the delicate dermis, but it was the straw that broke the camel’s back (and neck!). My neck was never the same again.

90% of skin aging is caused by the sun, and yet only 11% of people use sunscreen daily. Isn’t that something? If I had a nickel for every 50+ year old woman who has laid on my esthetician table begging me to reverse her sun damage, I’d be rich. I admit that I didn’t start wearing daily SPF until I was in esthetics school in 2015. I was 47. I knew wearing SPF at the beach or during a long day out in the sun at peak summer was necessary, but I didn’t always do it, as stated above.

It wasn’t until I learned the hard facts about ultraviolet light A and B, and their very damaging effects on the skin, that I got serious and started using it every single fucking day. Nipples to hairline, back of hands too. Ultraviolet radiation (UVR) is a proven carcinogen. It alters DNA and can cause cancer. Our skin faces an onslaught of intrinsic and extrinsic stressors every day, including damage from free radicals and ultraviolet rays. UVA rays can penetrate clouds in the sky and the glass in your windows, and their effects (on all skin types!) cause cumulative damage, every time you’re exposed to the sun, even when you’re indoors or driving a car.

Do more than the 11%. Wear protection!

If you still feel reluctant or skeptical, know this: it isn’t just UVA and UVB rays that can affect the skin. So can heat. Hyperpigmentation is the overproduction of pigment in the skin, and is caused by several internal and external factors: sun exposure, hormones, auto-immune diseases, and some medications. Some people’s skin is susceptible to hyperpigmentation because of genetics (ex: people of Asian heritage are especially predisposed to it), but all of us are at risk.

Our skin reacts to hot temperatures in a similar way it does to UV exposure and other injuries to the skin. Did you know the skin protects itself with melanin? That’s right. When the skin perceives it has been injured, the melanocytes in the bottom layer of the epidermis get activated. The melanin accumulates over time. One bad exposure to UV or extreme heat won’t give you a freckle or dark spot, but over time, the melanin gets reinforced with each exposure until it’s reached the top layer of the epidermis, and voila! You have hyperpigmentation. And it’s a bitch to reverse.

For this reason, an SPF that is mineral-based is best for people susceptible to hyperpigmentation. Why? Minerals reflect the UVA/UVB rays, thereby also reflecting the heat. Chemical SPFs absorb the UVA/UVB, rendering them inert, but it also absorbs all that heat, too. Will you get hot with mineral SPFs? Yes, but not as much.

Let’s recap everything and get the bad news over with.

The fuckery of UV light (in no particular order):

· Damages the cells’ DNA · Weakens collagen and elastin in the dermis, causing wrinkles and sagging. · Disrupts the skin’s protective skin barrier · Dehydrates the skin · Depletes natural oils (sebum) in the skin · Can create redness (at worse, it will burn you) · Weakens the skin’s immunity and defenses · Creates free radicals (which destroy healthy cells) and causes wrinkles & hyperpigmentation. Topical antioxidants are your friend.

Are we on the same page yet? Great! Now let’s have some fun with all the excellent sunscreens out there.

First up, Image Skincare’s Daily Prevention line is an award-winning line of moisturizers and SPF’s for a reason. Why do I love it? It has Patented XOSM technology, which “enhances the protective ingredients in the product.” It also has many formulas to choose from (mineral, and chemical/mineral blend), and they protect against blue light (the kind that comes from our computer and phone screens) which has been proven to damage cells as well.

The following Image Skincare Products can be purchased at my affiliate link here :

DAILY PREVENTION™ clear solar gel SPF 30, 1.5oz. $52.00

Light weight, clear, and mattifying. This is a chemical sunscreen and it is invisible.

Who is it perfect for? People with darker skin tones who hate the way SPFs look on their skin, men for it’s clear mattifying affect, and anyone who has sensory issues with a heavier formula.

DAILY PREVENTION advanced smartblend mineral moisturizer SPF 75, 1.7oz $72.00

Tinted, smooth, and creamy. This is a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen.

Who is it perfect for? Anyone who wears makeup (makes a fabulous primer), dry skin types, and post procedure (i.e. chemical peels, laser) or someone fighting hyperpigmentation- this is great for you too.

DAILY PREVENTION protect and refresh mist SPF 40, 3.4oz $45.00

It’s a mist! I love this incredible spray for a touchless reapplication throughout the day, or to mist on bald spots or the tops of feet- it’s endless possibilities. It smells amazing, too.

Who is this for? People on the go with active lifestyles, those who do not like creams and lotions, people who do not want to disturb their makeup yet need more SPF protection.

Here are some other products I love:

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 $49.00

If you want two items in one, here it is. My preference, as your Esthi bestie, is that you do two steps (moisturizer with SPF then foundation), but let’s not split hairs- only 11% of you wear SPF daily! Even though it says it’s a tinted moisturizer, I would refer to this as foundation with SPF. Coverage is beautiful, it comes in 16 shades, and if this is the only way you will wear an SPF, I will not die on that hill.

Who is this for? People who need to be one and done and who wear foundation daily. If you’re outside daily, give this a try.

Vacation Orange Gelée SPF 30 $23.00

“Bain de Soleil for that St. Tropez tan…” I can still remember that sexy commercial from when I was a kid: an impossibly tan, white woman diving into a swimming pool and then a masculine hand massaging the orange gelee onto her glowing skin. Did I buy that gelee as teen? Yes. Did it make me look like that woman in the commercial? No. BUT, it’s about the fantasy, amirite? Vacation does nostalgia right. Their meticulously formulated Orange Gelee SPF 30 gets it down to the exact scent! They way it made our skin glow and glisten! This is perfect for a hot day in a swimsuit. It’s loaded with oils and butters and not great for everyday protection underclothes or on the face.

Who is this for? Gen X women who remember baby oil and iodine.

Jergens Natural Glow Face Moisturizer Self Tanner Daily Sunscreen - SPF 20 $13.39

Here we have everything I love in one bottle: moisturizer, SPF and self-tanner! The Natural Glow line from Jergens gently applies the smallest amount of self-tanner to their moisturizers so that over time you develop a nice, even glow. Their self-tanners are subtle and look amazing on the skin. Here we have the trifecta in one product. Smooth this moisturizer over your decolletage, shoulders, down the arms, up the neck, and over the entire face (don’t forget the ears). It will slowly develop throughout the day. Chef’s kiss.

Who is this for? Anyone who wants a sunless tan with their SPF.

Shannon is a New York City based makeup artist and licensed esthetician who also has a bangin’ Instagram ! Paid subscribers can read her notorious and very viral Womancake essay, “ Detoxing From the Male Gaze .”

Leave a comment

Share