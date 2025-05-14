Womancake Magazine

Bain de soliel! My best friend’s mom lovvvved that stuff. Takes me right back to 1985 or so. I’d get that dupe just for the scent memory.

Not only did I hardly wear spf, I also spent yearrrrrrs in the tanning bed. At 50, I have a skin graft on my nose from squamous cell, a Mohs scar at the top of my forehead from basal, and am I as religious as I should be when I go out? I am not. Yes, I definitely wear visors and facial sunscreen if I’m going to the ball field to watch my nephew, but as a morning ritual? Nope.

I am one of those people who doesn’t tan all that deeply. Perhaps it’s my German heritage. I could never get that deeeeep dark tan, even in the tanning bed. Trust me I tried!! I suspect I’ll be one of those weathered and withered old crones out in the garden in the nearish future, and I’m weirdly ok with that.

You know I live on a boat, but you may wonder if I use sunscreen every day. I do. Even in cloudy rainy Washington. Been doing so for years (but as a teen I spent so many summers trying to "get dark"!). I'll check these products out.

