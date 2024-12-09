This is me age 3-ish. Statement outerwear has always been my thing.

Hello to all our readers in 26 countries around the world! It’s me, Alicia, founder and Editor-In-Chief of Womancake Magazine, a platform for women over age 40. Today is my birthday and I’m full of sass, love, rage and hope (that’s pretty much how I’ve always been, as demonstrated by the pic above).

I want to thank you for being a loyal reader of the mag! Can we normalize paying for the media that you love? Paid subscriptions are what keep us going and help us grow. Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription at our current 25% discount , and you can also send a woman in your life a gift subscription to Womancake.

Now I’m going to focus on HOPE and share some GOOD NEWS for midlife women, so let’s get into it!

The Menopause Society published a thorough and compelling White Paper addressing many controversies, including those about HRT!

Hoo boy, there’s so much to learn from this thing that they should offer a class for healthcare providers and patients. If nothing else, it will deeply validate your symptoms, and help reframe your mindset on them, as outlined in the document’s conclusion:

“Whilst the recent focus has been on empowering women to proactively manage their distressing menopause symptoms, it is also important to promote a positive view of menopause as a natural stage in a woman’s life and an opportunity to re-evaluate and address current and future health concerns.”

There is a brand-new book imprint exclusively by and for midlife women!

Friend of Womancake (and my colleague at the Institute for Women’s Futures)

has started an indie printing label under her fantastic brand The Empress! The books will be short form and packed full of wisdom, anecdotes and educational information. I’ll let her describe it in her own words:

“The Empress Project is a new imprint for midlife women's voices, to bring them to the fore, and to not be subject to the kind of old gatekeepers who would perhaps not publish these voices. We want to [publish] more nonfiction and fiction by midlife and older women, and have [authors] keep more of those royalties and rights. The first book from the imprint is a nonfiction book about sexuality by

, [an MD and menopausal women’s specialist]. Women need to remember that it can be wonderful! That’s why I feel like it's so important that we do this book, and that we make it digestible chunks that women read over time.”

PS it’s also Alisa’s birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALISA!

Compelling new evidence about lowering cholesterol with diet lifestyle changes!

It now appears that women with elevated “bad” cholesterol can lower our levels with diet (especially fiber) and exercise changes. I’ve already been incorporating more beans and whole grains into my meals. I also love this organic split-pea soup, which is filling and easy to zhzuzh up with some spices. Another change I’ve made lately is increasing the amount of mid-intensity exercise (which, according to the article linked above, helps “sweep” bad cholesterol from the body) in my workouts.

Midlife women are kicking major ass in music and media!

Neneh Cherry and Kathleen Hanna just published memoirs. Our Music Editor, the one and only

released

this year.

has a new record.

has one, too. Joanna Coles and Sam Bee started

.

has a great one. Julia Louis Dreyfus’ “

” podcast, in which she interviews older women who are legends of entertainment, politics, and media is amazing. Our Travel Editor,

created

. Our Beauty Editor,

wrote

for Womancake that is one of our most loved essays of the year.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, products and media by midlife women? (Feel free to include the ones you make :)

