Jackie Close Cleared Her Own Path
She's a master acupuncturist and QiGong teacher who knows that healing the world is an inside job.
Hi Jackie, and welcome to the Womancake interview! How is your work day going?
It's great. I closed my practice so I didn't have to go to work.
You are a professional acupuncturist and QiGong teacher here in Seattle. Could you talk a bit about your path to acupuncture, and where you’re going now?
I started this whole journey in Chinese medicine, probably…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Womancake Magazine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.