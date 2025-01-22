EDITORS NOTE: Today’s guest, Jenn Harper, is offering our readers a 20% off select Cheekbone Beauty products! Use the code WOMANCAKE20, see below for further details.

Hi Jenn, and welcome to the Womancake interview! How is your day going?

It’s Monday, but that doesn't mean anything when you're an entrepreneur. You work on the weekend to do all the things. It always feels like it's just a lot of catching up and admin stuff. It's going good, but who loves the admit stuff? Nobody, right?

I hear that, I run two businesses and serve on the Boards of some organizations, so I deeply relate to the admin grind! You’re an entrepreneur, and you’re the founder of Cheekbone Beauty, one of the only Indigenous and sustainable makeup brands on the market. I’m wondering, when you look at the state of the beauty industry right now, what are you most discouraged by, and what are you most excited about?

I'm discouraged by a lot, but then excited about a lot at the same time. I think when there's room for improvement, it does create excellent opportunities. It's challenging, though, because as a brand we come at this from a completely different vantage point than I think people traditionally enter [the] beauty [industry]. It's always been about stakeholders and dollars, and capitalism at its finest. But we really started this brand for so many different reasons. Most importantly, this concept or idea, which I believe on a psychographic level, is that human beings have no idea how much it matters to feel seen and feel represented.

So we came at it, at first, with that as our sole reason for existing, that Native people, Indigenous people, felt like they wanted to be seen and heard and represented. That was really critical. Then we started to learn about the industry, because, quite frankly, I didn't know anything about it. I was a huge consumer, but I didn't know anything about the underworld of the beauty [sector]. It’s sort of this underworld of darkness, they've just been doing things the same way for so long. We are a brand that literally built our business model based on what I call the “Seven Grandfather Teachings” that come from my indigenous culture, and we've incorporated indigenous teachings into everything that we've done as a very small business.

We built a lab, we started working with our own chemist, and then worked with sustainability experts, and [we’re] still doing this. This is our whole mission. It’s about having a category in the beauty space called Indigenous Beauty, which would then be thought of, and this is my dream goal, [as] synonymous with sustainability. I've said this many times, I really believe Indigenous people are the OG’s of sustainability. If you look at our culture, from our ancestors [in] the historical past, to the future that we're in right now, it's innately within us to take the Earth into consideration, and I mean this from like the bottom of my heart. It just feels so authentic to who I am and who we are, and who my family is, and so many other different tribes and nations that are representing indigenous communities and cultures that this relationship with Earth, land and sea is very real to us. We think about how much we adore this planet, and all the things that we need to do to try to protect it. The other beauty world doesn't seem to care about those things. So that's what is really discouraging.

[In some] major corporations, there's this idea of corporate responsibility. But you know, a lot of the data we're receiving doesn't show that it really matters [to them]. The stakeholders are still the most important people, and that should not be the case. The planet should be the most important person at that boardroom table, as far as I'm concerned.

Well said. What would you say to a woman who has reached midlife and feels like whatever she was doing previously with makeup isn’t working anymore?

I feel like a makeup refresh is critical for just tweaking things up. But I will meet some folks at events, and I’m like, Okay, it’s time we adjusted the eyeliner placement. On YouTube, there's a ton of [beauty] influencers that are 40-plus, and even some 50-plus on Tiktok. Erica Taylor on Tiktok is is a really good one. Lots of great tips about placement of makeup.

Could you recommend your top three Cheekbone products that you think women should try?

If you really don't want it to feel or look like you're wearing a ton of makeup, we are absolutely the brand for that. Our Unify Multi Pencils are a touch-up kind of coverage, but can literally replace a heavy liquid foundation in your makeup. This is a pencil that's going to do the work of a liquid foundation or concealer in the smallest, lightest, most sustainable way. Our Uprise Mascara is incredible, [with] 99% naturally derived ingredients. Our whole collection is 98% naturally derived, but this mascara in particular is 99%. And then I'm gonna say blush, just because I feel like blush just does something to everyone's face, this really brightening, refreshing effect that can just make us look alive in seconds. We have some great options, whether you like a cream blush or a powder.

Great, our readers will love these! I want to ask about your experience as a Founder. In my day job I've coached many startup Founders, and I know that culture very well. I can imagine that you are chronically underestimated wherever you go in the business and the industry. I'm wondering what you do when you walk into a room where you are faced with so much bias and kind of, condescension is the word that comes to mind, because of everything I see with my clients. What do you do when you're met with all of that garbage?

We're all well aware that it exists, but I truly do try to ignore it and pretend that that's not happening. Because if I did focus on it, to be quite honest, I'm imperfect, and it could take me down a negative rabbit hole that I don't want to be in. I want to be confident in the things that I've learned over the last 10 years of being in the industry, and I want to believe that our mission and our intent to exist is more powerful than the negative comments or naysayers in the space.

So I think pretending that it doesn't exist is how I survive, but it is there for sure. I think there's a very healthy way to take criticism and feedback that is necessary in life, and to understand and recognize as human beings. So it's this really weird space of constantly being confident yet very humble.

Tell me what your best day as a Founder and CEO is like, and what your worst day is like?

My best day as a Founder is being at an event where I know I've impacted someone in a really special way that is meaningful for them. That, in turn, empowers me to keep going, to keep telling the stories about the journey and how far we've come. Even more special, I think, is when that person is another Indigenous person, because I feel like that's sort of why I'm here.

You know, if I [think] back 10 years ago, that one day I would be here, empowering and supporting another woman in business, that it just gets to be part of the work, how lucky am I?

And, of course, the worst day is always something to do with product development, an issue behind the scenes that nobody knows about at any given moment. You know, if they look at our socials, I think they think we're always having a blast. But usually in the product development space, whether it's a product that's not working, or was supposed to be here [but] is not here, just those types of things which are really operational issues. Not the funnest part for me.

I can imagine. I’m going to pivot to some Womancake questions now. Do you have any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

Every day I start with prayer and meditation, then I find myself in nature somewhere, no matter where I am, and then it's like a physical sort of fitness thing. That's probably the first hour of my day. Every single day, it's exactly the same no matter where I am in the world.

I need nature every day, as well. What’s your favorite guilty pleasure treat?

Chocolate, I love the Lindt 70% plain chocolate bar.

What is your favorite power song that we can add to our playlist?

Nicki Minaj, love me some Nikki.

Excellent. What is an aspect of your character that you’ve grown to love, and one that you still struggle with?

I'm a bit of a bitch, and I've grown to love that with maturity, but I still struggle with it. Like, what does it mean? Define bitch? It can come across as bitchy when you have that struggle of being overly opinionated or judgmental. So it's something I still struggle with, and I'm well aware of it, but I've learned to not beat myself up over it as much.

Do you know the legendary New York PR Maven, Kelly Cutrone? She had a reality TV show for a while in the mid 2010s, and I remember she shared an acronym for bitch that I've never forgotten, which is, “Babe In Total Control of Herself.”

I love it. I just watched the Martha Stewart [documentary] on Netflix. And I was like, you know what? I'm embracing this now, because I think Martha has embraced her inner bitch, [and] she's fine with it.

Nice! How does wisdom manifest for you at this stage of your life?

Just really recognizing how much I don't know, how much more I have to learn, and how much more I should be questioning everything all the time. [To] really think about things deeply and ask those kinds of questions to get to the heart of something, whether it's a situation or a person, no matter what it is like, just like, really dive deeper into stuff. Don't take things at face value, because I think we've been just fooled so long on so many issues, subjects, people, whatever it may be, but I think you can really, you really can have more control over your life and your space and who you surround yourself with when you really understand everyone's intention or motive. And then also still recognizing that there's still probably other sides to it.

I love that. Will you share anything about your perimenopause or menopause experience that you think would be helpful to a woman who's going through it?

I’ll share one thing that my best friend shared with me, who is a couple years older than me. I think it was brilliant, because I had no idea that this happens, but that you will hate your partner and you will want a divorce, like that is part of this, and it goes away. It lasted, I think she said, a year, but then it went away, and that was really fascinating and interesting. So I'm almost waiting, I keep looking at my husband, like, When's it gonna happen that I'm gonna hate you? Even though I haven't experienced that part personally yet, I'm well aware that it's coming.

Are there any treatments or products for perimenopause that you found particularly helpful?

This is just super-basic, but I've noticed drinking more water has been so helpful. I recognize that it's key for me to function efficiently, whether it's mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically. Being well hydrated has been critical, especially this last year. So water and enough sleep and fitness, but those are things that always make me feel good.

Lastly, will you share a bit of pop culture, a book, a podcast, a movie, a TV show that you're currently enjoying?

Top of mind was the Martha Stewart documentary that I really liked, getting to see a different side of Martha there. And then I finished a series called, “One Day” that I just thought was the sweetest series on Netflix. I downloaded the whole thing. I watched it on my flight to San Francisco last week, and I was in the middle seat, and these poor people beside me, because my daughter and I [were] sobbing at the end, one of those sobs that you can't control. They were like, What is this woman watching? I didn't care.

I had that same experience. I was also traveling by plane over the summer when I watched it, and I just remember feeling like, I have to get to my hotel so I can cry! But it was totally worth it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

