Alicia Dara
Jul 19, 2023

On the day I was preparing to interview Julia for Womancake I woke up with a weird tension in my solar plexus that seemed to drag on my breath. My usual morning meditation didn't do much to change the sitch, but over the course of talking with Julia I felt the tension dissipate, and I was able to breathe freely again. Some people are just magical, and she is one of them. Go to her website and look up her next sound healing events!

