Hi, Kim! Welcome to the Womancake interview. Let's start here, how is your work day going?

It has been really good. I keep myself from being bored by keeping a couple of little contract jobs, and then I work on my business, and I also help with family stuff. So I've had a little bit of all of that today.

Nice, sounds like a great day. Will you talk a little bit about your business and the kind of services that you offer?

I am an intimacy and relationship coach, and everybody that hears that [is] either like, “I need to know more,” or, “Oh, my God, don't look at me!” Intimacy can be sexual. We can talk about sexy things, [but] mostly it's about communication and connection first, being seen, being heard, being able to see and hear. Especially for women who feel invisible, [or] like their voice isn't heard. They don't know what to say or what they want, or how to ask for it. I have skill. I have expertise. But it's really [about] getting them to the point of self, other than partners or lovers.

I do in-person events and in-person coaching with either individuals or couples. Over the 10 years it has narrowed down into mostly female clients. I do have a women's support group, and that's been in-person for years, and that's about to go to once a month live, almost like a coaching circle, empowerment circle for women.

Couples will come to me and go, “We want to learn how to connect. We don't know how to initiate foreplay. We don't know how to flirt. This isn't working.” So I can actually do an hour online over zoom and have them set up their environment, they stay clothed, and just implement some tools and some communication. That can happen online, too. Safety is one of my superpowers. How do I create safety? I typically meet with clients once a week, 50 to 60 minutes at a time. I hate the word homework, but [I give them] home play, whatever you want to call it, things that they can do, and they always answer four questions before their next session, and one of those questions is, “How was the process of homework or home play?”

It's really important that they understand that this isn't school and it's not a grade. As a coach, the more information you give me, the more feedback I have, [and] the better able I am to do the next step with you. So if you go, “Kim, I didn't do the mirror exercise. That was too much. I was too uncomfortable”, then I know exactly what the next step is. Rather than taking a mirror and looking at your genitals, start by looking at yourself in the mirror when you're brushing your teeth. Take a moment to make some eye contact. Let me know how that goes.

What are some common issues around sexual intimacy in particular that come up for women in midlife?

They're not interested anymore, or loss of libido. If it's been addressed medically, then lots of times it's not that they don't want sex. It's that they don't want the sex that's being offered. So that starts with communication. Being able to go, “I would really like to sit and talk about what each of us is experiencing in sex, and what we might want to grow towards. I have some things I'd like to try. Would you be willing to have this conversation with me?” So there's a lot around authentically relating.

What about the women who are single? What comes up for them?

A lot. “I want a partner”, or, “I don't feel anything.” They're not embodied [is] the way I would interpret that. They don't know what it is they're feeling, and their entire pelvic region or Sacral Chakra, pussy, whatever you want to call it, is just off limits. It's like, “It's a thing that I wash and I dry and I put cover up with clothes.”

So I usually start there, and those are some of the introductory questions, “What is your self-touch practice like? Do you know what you look like? What are your systems? What would you [like to] have if you could wave a magic wand?” I love this example, I use it a lot. If I were going to have the perfect cup of coffee, embodiment means that I can feel it, I can taste it, I can smell it, I see it, I know how I'm going to feel [when I drink it]. I have specificity and clarity, right? “Will you make me a cup of coffee, and I want it to be a double espresso with really hot water, and I want it in the tall, narrow ceramic cup, and I want it to come directly to me as soon as you make it. And would you include a piece of 80% dark chocolate on this side? And I don't want you to talk to me or look at me until I'm done.”

Holding the cup, what does it feel like? Can you feel that your fingertips feel more warmth than the middle of your hand? Smell it, are you salivating yet? Rub the chocolate on your lip until it melts, and then take a drink of coffee, and don't do anything until you can feel it go all the way down in your belly.

So it sounds to me like, essentially, you're empowering women to identify what works for them, and then to communicate it in a way that gets results.

Yes, and if they don't know what it is they desire, then we just start trying it out. As far as [moving] more directly into sex, for most of us in midlife, [it’s about] taking sex out of the box that we learned it in. We are no longer 15 to 25 years of age. Our bodies don't work like that anymore. If you haven't experimented and explored either with yourself or a partner, How the fuck do you know what would feel good? It might not be ramming you up against the headboard anymore.

So what would you say to a woman who arrives at midlife and realizes that her sense of sexuality is so much more limited than she previously knew. I'm thinking of women who have been in long marriages that end at midlife, and they have to re-enter the dating pool. They recognize that they're not in the same body that they were in before. They recognize the paradigm of relating to men sexually is now changed dramatically, but they don't know where to start in terms of how to get in touch with their essential sexuality.

Start with yourself, your own body, your own mind and your own orgasm. When you know how to get there and what feels good to you now, it's so much easier. It's an element of communication and connection after that. If I don't know that about myself, how am I going to tell or ask that of a partner? If the only way that you ever get to climax or have an orgasm, either with self-pleasure or with a partner, is the same way, the same position, the same steps, [then] eventually, that's no longer fun anymore, right? It's not exciting.

So I always encourage women to begin with taking orgasm [as a] goal off the table. Practice goallessness. Take a hot, warm bath. Play with warm washcloths against your skin, explore your labia in the shower. Wear a dress without any underwear, and notice what it feels like to go outside. Lots of little things like that, to get them back in [their] body. So put on a nice flowy skirt or loose pants, and go outside and take a walk and swing hips wider in certain places and walk more narrowly in another, sit down on a park bench and notice what it feels like.

So what about the role of shame? I am Generation X, and I know that we swallowed a healthy dose of shame with our sexuality, which likely had something to do with being the AIDS generation, and having absorbed all that fear around our sexuality. What is your sense of the role that shame plays in women's sexuality, and how we can let go of it?

One of my questions, it's based on some of Byron Katie's work, is, “What's the worst thing that could happen? Name your fear.” It’s often [things like], “That somebody will see me on a dating site,” or “That my kids will find out that I ordered a dildo off of Amazon.” You know, we are perpetuating shame if we give in to shame. If you want your children, as adults, to have a different, healthier sexual relationship with themselves and their partners, it starts when you give up that shame. I have a healthy relationship with my adult daughters. There are some things they can point-blank say, “I don't want to talk to you about this. I don't want to know about this from you.” But by and large, when they do have questions, they're like, “I have a question, and today, I actually just want you to listen to my question and my problem, and if I need feedback, I'll [ask].”

Sounds great! All right, I'm going to pivot to some Womancake questions now. Our brand-new quarterly theme is, “The Little Things.” Will you share a little thing that is an aggravation in your life, and a little thing that brings you joy?

Little things that bring me joy are the perfect playlist a morning where I allow myself to have an hour to do nothing but be, usually outside with my cats.

Little things that aggravate me, little pet peeves, I just bought a new bottle of tequila and anything that has that plastic where you're supposed to be able to tear it off, it pricks under my fingernail. I hate those. I'm like, Why can't we just peel it off?

Do you have any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

I do yoga and meditation every day.

I meditate every day, too! I don’t feel like facing the world without it. What is your favorite guilty pleasure treat?

Chocolate, 80% dark. I'm willing to experiment, and I know with a first bite if it's something I'll continue to buy or not.

Provocative! What is your favorite power song that we can add to our playlist?

“It's Raining Men.” That it is literally my power song when I'm running.

I love that song, and I’ll add it. How does wisdom manifest for you at this stage of your life?

First thought, best thought. It’s my intuition, and when I can actually slow down enough to trust it and listen and follow it, it’s better than any degree I've ever had.

What is an aspect of your character that you have grown to love, and one that you still struggle with?

The thing that I've grown to love is my emotional bandwidth. I've been told in years past that I was crazy, or that I was unstable, but what I've learned is is that I actually have a very large bandwidth for emotional feeling, and I've learned how to be with that in ways that are socially acceptable.

I hate having to go to sleep. I'm such a better person [when] I actually stop [viewing] digital stuff at 9:30pm, and go to bed an hour later. But I don't like for the day to end.

Sounds like you have a genuine zest for life! Will you share anything about your perimenopause or menopause experience that you feel would be helpful to a woman who is going through it?

I am about to be 60. I started menopause when I was 54. It came and went for a bit because I had a daughter that came and lived with me for a little bit, [and] you know that those strong cycles sort of teased my system. But the hot flashes were funny for a while. I could joke about them, but it's only recently that I actually started going to see a doctor at our friend Heather [Bartos, MD]’s facility.

I thought that the vaginal dryness and discomfort was just in sex, and it had gotten to the point where I was like, Okay, and I want to do something about this. This is getting to the point where I can't handle it with over the counter products. And they started me on [topical] estradiol [creme]. They said, “Please, stay on this, use it religiously for two months.”

About two months in, I began to realize that I had been uncomfortable [while] walking, and I consider myself self-aware and conscious and embodied. I mean, this is my work, and I had no idea that I was that uncomfortable in everyday life. I don't know how long I would have continued if I hadn't been hell-bent on addressing my sexual concerns first. Your sex should never be uncomfortable, ever. You should never wait [to address it]. You should never go, “This will be over soon enough.” It's traumatizing. Don't do it. If [the pain] continues, keep asking until you get the help that works.

Everybody's interested in the statistics about the number of midlife divorces that are largely initiated by women. Untreated vaginal atrophy, which is a terrible but clinical term, is really worth examining in that context. It's such a pernicious condition, but for most women it's relatively easy to reverse with that estradiol cream. What other kinds of menopausal care are you receiving now?

I'm actually testing out a very low-dose, rapid dissolve testosterone tablet. I'm sleeping better. I find myself being more efficient with my energy and the estradiol cream. And I'm also doing an over the counter DHEA. But because of [my history with DCIS] breast cancer [in my 40s] we're doing blood work every three months right now, so that we can monitor, because my body will create estrogen out of some of that testosterone. So we're just following it along.

Lastly, let's get to some popular culture. Will you share a book, a TV show, a movie, a podcast, or magazine that you're loving right now?

We just read in our women's circle, “All In Her Head” [by Elizabeth Comen]. It was, at times, a rage read for me [but] I loved the book. It chronicles the historical context of women in medicine, and I still get chills thinking about how many women have not received the medical attention and the medical care we deserve, because we were labeled as hysterical.

A podcast that I love right now is [by] Amy Porterfield. I do a lot of live music, a lot of live theater. I have tickets to go see a concert the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the Van Clyburn competition. It is the Fort Worth Symphony in the art at Kimbell Art Museum. I'm going with a friend, and it's a very intimate venue.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Kim can be found via her website . You can sign up for her monthly online women’s group here.

The information contained in this Womancake Magazine interview is intended for informational purposes only, and is not intended for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any illness. Before using any products referenced in this piece, consult your healthcare providers, read all labels and head all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this magazine, should not be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This magazine, including Alicia Dara and any other writers or editors, disclaim any responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any guests in this magazine are their own, and the magazine does not accept responsibility for statements made by guests. This magazine does not make any representations or warranties about a guest’s qualifications or credibility.

Leave a comment

Share