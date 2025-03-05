Hi Kirsten, and welcome to the Womancake interview. How is your work day going?

It's been great. So far, I had a massage. It was such a horrible week last week here in New York, it was so cold and so miserable, and I had a cold, so I'm coming out of it now.

Sounds good, excellent, in fact! You’re an acclaimed author of my favorite novel of the last couple years, and you have many other endeavors. Will you talk about what you do and how you do it?

I got my start writing young adult fiction. I didn't intend to get my start writing young adult fiction. It just sort of happened that way. I actually partnered with the actor Jason Siegel. For many, many years, we wrote a bunch of books together. When I was done working with him, which was a wonderful experience, I thought, I don't know, writing is really hard. Is this something I want to continue doing?

It occurred to me that the thing that was going to get me up in front of the computer every morning was if I was writing stuff that I felt needed to be said, and books that I hoped would make a difference. That's a big ask for a book to make a difference, but that's what I'm striving for, and I have two adult novels out right now. The first was. “The Change”, which came out in 2022, and then a book called, “Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books”, which is about book banning.

But what I really want to do with my books is encourage women. I love men, but I really want to encourage women, particularly women of our age, to stand up for what they believe in, to recognize the power that we have in the world today and to make use of it. In, “The Change” it's all about encouraging women to look after the next generation and hopefully stop some of the violence against women and the sexism that we've experienced. And “Lula Dean” is really about standing up for the freedoms that we've come to enjoy that are now being threatened.

So what I'm trying to do is really put a bee in women's bonnets, so to speak, and hopefully encourage people, not just other people, but myself included, to start making use of the power that we, I, a lot of us, I don't think realize we have.

I love that mission! What would you say to a woman who has perhaps always dreamed of writing a novel? She has a great idea, she has a basic plot outline, where should she start to dive deeper into that process. What's the next step she should take?

First of all, you have to have a good idea. I think a lot of people who want to be writers don't end up being writers. I think the one thing that maybe they need to work on is discipline. There's a lot of talent out there. A lot of people have talent, and a lot of people have great ideas, and yet a lot of people don't produce books. I think it's because a lot of us just assume that writing should feel like you're taking dictation from God, and it doesn't. It's hard. It's always hard. It's never going to be easy, so you have to come to terms with that. Quincy Jones used to call it, “The power to sit on your butt for as long as necessary”, until you have something on the page that you're proud of. It can take a very long time, even for those [people] with talent and great ideas.

So would you recommend a writing class, a writer's retreat, a writing circle? What's a good option?

I'm a loner. I love other writers, I have a lot of other writers who are close friends. I'm not a retreat person, although I have friends who swear by them, but for me, it's really just a matter of sitting down and finding something that I'm very passionate about. If you're not writing about something that really personally excites you, whether that's getting women to stand up and fight for what they believe in, or whether it's books about, you know, falling in love. It's like, whatever it is that you're personally passionate about, that's where you have to start.

I would like to talk about your novel, “The Change”, and how much it resonated with me. I work with many women in my coaching practice who are right at the intersection of sexism and racism. But also, at the beginning of our lives there's some ageism that happens, but then as we get older, there's another bear trap of ageism that's like, waiting for us on top of everything else, right?

I've always told women, especially younger women, “If you can avoid telling people your age, just do! It's nobody's business.” And also, you're never going to be the right age for them. You're not going to be the right age when you're 26, and not when you're 56 so there's no need for anyone to know.

The idea that we're never going to be the right age for whatever we're supposed to do is just so true, and it comes up in the book. I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about your inspiration for these characters, and how you saw them as you were going along?

[This book] is literally about [moving from] perimenopause into menopause. I was quickly approaching that stage myself as I was writing it, and I knew that I had a lot of friends here in New York, very sophisticated, very successful women who would kind of inadvertently whisper the word when they were using it. And I'm thinking, We are smarter and more powerful and more everything than we were 20 years ago. Why is this change something that we're all dreading? Why is this something that we're not looking forward to? I just don't get it!

So I really wanted to challenge a lot of those assumptions about what this experience is like. I thought it would be fun to create these three characters who all discover powers which are vaguely supernatural, but that come directly from this [perimenopause] experience.

So you have Nessa, whose husband is passed and whose children are off at college, and her life is so quiet that she realizes she can hear the dead. And then there's Jo, who discovers that she can channel all of the rage and frustration and heat that her body is producing into actual power that she can use in the real world.

And Harriet, who has two powers. First of all, she's able to make nature do her bidding, but her real superpower is just not giving a damn, and it's the superpower that we can all have. You reach a certain point and you're like, “Why am I following other people's rules? Why am I seeing the world through other people's eyes?” She's taken the blinders off, and she sees the world very clearly. In fact, there are times in the book when you almost wonder if she's clairvoyant, but the truth is, she's just clear-sighted for the first time in her life. I wanted to have these three characters who sort of flip those perceptions of menopause on their head. So instead of being a time that we dread as we grow older, to have it be something that we actually look forward to and aspire to.

Love it. I felt like I would have been in good company with any of them, but I felt like with Harriet, there was a timelessness to that archetype, the fundamental threat to patriarchy, a woman who just doesn't give a damn, and also has the power to wreak havoc. That archetype is so powerful and so necessary, and I feel like it's part of a lineage of really powerful midlife and older women's archetypes that run through culture and media and literature. Just, for me, the right thing at the right time.

I'm glad to hear that. Harriet, in particular, because she has gone feral, she has sort of let go of all of the social constraints that have ruled her life, and I do think that there is something timeless about that.

I’ve heard from our mutual friend

Yes, “The Change” has been optioned, and they should start work on a show soon! We had a bit of bad luck with the first attempt, but hopefully this time will be the charm. You never know, though. Considering all the moving parts involved, it's a miracle anything ever gets made.

Fingers crossed, can’t wait to see it. Will you talk a bit about your book that's coming out?

So it's called, “The Women of Wild Hill”, and it's not a sequel to “The Change”, but it’s in the same universe. One of the things that happens if you create a fictional world, especially [one that] had supernatural elements, there's so much work involved in world-building, and it ends up being something that you really love. I felt sad ending “The Change”, because I wanted to play in that sandbox more.

One of the other things that I started doing in my young adult books a long time ago was, I will leave little threads that dangle in the books, because I plan at some point, or hope at some point, that I can go back and pick them up. In “The Change” there's an older woman who tells one of the peripheral characters that she should avoid bad luck, whatever happens, [and] they later find two bodies buried in the basement of her house.

So [the new book] is about that woman and her family of powerful women, who live on this one particular plot of land where there's a very powerful genus loci, the spirit of a witch who was murdered there in the 17th century. One of the things that I wanted to do with this book, which I didn't really get to in “The Change”, was explain what the whole big purpose was, why are these women converging on this one little town in Long Island? What exactly is the meaning of this? What is meant to happen? And so “The Women of Wild Hill” kind of answers that question.

I'm going to pre-order! I can't wait, and I’ll have you back for that. Okay, I'm gonna flip to some Womancake questions now. The theme of 2025 for the magazine is, “increasing the visibility of older women.” Will you share the environment in which you currently feel the most visible, and the one in which you feel the least visible, and why?

I spent a lot of time in the corporate world and had never really intended to leave it, just because making a living [as a writer] is very, very risky. And I am, economically, at least, a very risk-averse person. So I always kept one foot in the corporate advertising world. And I have no place there anymore, I might as well be a ghost. That's just what happens, and it happens to men, too, but at a much later age. It's ridiculous, because women over 40 literally buy everything, and yet the people who are out there selling stuff to you are 25-year-old dudes.

But I do feel like I have found a real audience with these books and in this world. I don't think it was one that the publishing world really expected to take off, but I've surrounded myself with a lot of really amazing writers and readers and booksellers and librarians, and it's just amazing. The only good thing, really, that came out of the pandemic was Zoom, and being able to have [remote] conversations with people. Like, I taught book clubs all from all over the country. Never would have been able to do it before.

So I'll have a conversation with somebody in California, and then Oxford, Mississippi. I love meeting the women in these groups. It's almost always women our age, and these are people who are right on the verge of breaking out and doing something amazing. I hope that we as a group can really start to show the world who we are, and change things so that our lives are a bit easier, and our daughter's lives as well.

I'm sure you're an inspiration to all of them. Will you share any daily wellness habits or practices that are meaningful to you?

Yeah, I'm a serious early riser. I started a long time ago, I never thought I would be a five o'clock in the morning person, but that time, at the beginning of the day, just to sit there and stare at the wall and drink my coffee and figure out what I'm going to do and what my next steps are. It's such a healing time for me. And you know, I don't think I could do without it anymore. But also, I barely eat meat. I run every day. I'm pretty wellness-focused in my life. My favorite food is cauliflower.

Do you know the trick about marinating cauliflower? You can stick raw cauliflower in a marinade of, I think it's olive oil, some white vinegar or rice wine vinegar, and then some miso. And you can grate a clove of garlic into the marinade, and you cover it for a couple hours, and then you can roast it, and the flavor is off the charts.

I'm gonna try that, it sounds amazing! I'm a huge miso fan, too

What is your favorite guilty pleasure treat?

A Negroni. I try not to drink too much, but I do enjoy a cocktail now and then.

Do you have a favorite power song that we can put on our Power Songs Playlist?

I love “Relax”, by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, because I have this old video of my three year old daughter dancing to it in front of a full mirror in cowboy boots and a diaper, which is the greatest video of all time. It always makes me happy to hear it.

How does wisdom manifest through you at this stage of your life?

I'm starting to pay more attention to what I leave behind, and when people say “legacy”, it's sort of like, What do I want to give my daughter, my nephews, my nieces that will inspire them and enrich their lives going forward? So sort of thinking about that, and kind of giving them acorns from the proverbial oak tree, finding ways to kind of plant ideas, or plant inspiration, or plant future thoughts that hopefully will grow into something big.

What are the things that are important to you, that you want them to remember?

When my parents passed, my father was a huge collector of all sorts of things, and my sister and brother and I were completely overwhelmed by the amount of crap that we had to go through. And one of the things that really bothered me was, I didn't know what was important to him, I did not know what, out of all of this, were the things that were kind of the touchstones for our family, for him. I wish, more than anything, that he had just made a little list, and maybe described the things that meant the most to him, and where he got them, and what they meant to the family, or to him personally or to us as a family.

So that's one of the things that I'm looking at doing, identifying that handful of things, or or books or ideas that I want to pass along, and making sure that the stories behind them are are written down so that they know, and that they, in turn, can pass them down to their kids.

Will you share an aspect of your character that you've grown to love, and one that you still struggle with?

I'm one of those people who I can't bear to feel constrained. I can't bear to feel like I'm doing something that somebody else has told me to do. That sense of personal mission and inspiration is incredibly important for me. I'm the wolf that'll chew off its arm to get out of the trap. I'll throw money away. I'll do whatever it takes. It's one of the reasons I'm not rich, but I think it’s the reason I'm happy. I'm really happy that I've made it to the stage in my life, with the things that I need and the kind of material comforts that keep me warm and safe.

The one I still struggle with is just getting out of my own head. Like, I'm a looper. I have a bit of OCD so if something gets into my head I will just grind it to death, over and over and over again. I've struggled with getting out of those ruminative loops.

I relate, and I’m still struggling with that, too. Will you share anything about your perimenopause or menopause experience that you think would be helpful to a woman who's going through it?

I think the symptoms almost always take people by surprise, [and] they're not always the textbook symptoms. You will think hot flashes feel a particular way, and they may manifest themselves in a very different way. So just be ready to kind of roll with the punches. As annoying as some of the symptoms are for me, the biggest issue was just mood changes and feeling like it was on a roller coaster of emotions. But it's a lot easier to deal with when you know that that's what's happening. You can anticipate it and come up with strategies to cope.

Talking to other women is a huge thing. I think a lot of us suffer in silence and don't even know what's going on, because we are so weirdly ashamed to talk about something that half of the entire population goes through. It's also [about] looking at the bright sides. When you reach this age, you know who you are, you know what you can do and you know how to get it done. And I'll take the hot flashes and all of that stuff every day, as long as I have that confidence in myself and know who I am and know what I'm doing.

I hope all of us can reach that place! Lastly, will you share a book, movie, podcast, or TV show that you’re currently enjoying?

I really like “Severance.” One of the things that I really look for these days when everything's a sequel, everything feels very derivative, everything's like some IP from, like, 1985, to have something that's just completely original and I can really dive into that, it's just the best feeling. It's like a whole portal opened up into another world, and I enjoy exploring it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You can find Kirsten via her website . You can order her novel “ The Change ” here.

The information contained in this Womancake Magazine interview is intended for informational purposes only, and is not intended for the purpose of diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any illness. Before using any products referenced in this piece, consult your healthcare providers, read all labels and head all cautions that come with the products. Information received from this piece, or anywhere in this magazine, should not be used in place of a consultation or advice from a healthcare provider. If you suspect you have any adverse conditions, please consult your healthcare providers immediately. This magazine, including Alicia Dara and any other writers or editors, disclaim any responsibility from any possible adverse effects from the use of any information contained herein. Opinions of any guests or contributors in this magazine are their own, and the magazine does not accept responsibility for statements made by guests or contributors. This magazine does not make any representations or warranties about a guest’s qualifications or credibility.

Leave a comment

Share