Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
4dEdited

What a MESMERIZING and poignant piece! I LOVE this. I love this supremely expert practice of noticing. I forget to notice a lot lately because I'm so caught up in firefighting. I love you noticing the vaccinated nurse and the fave shop that survived the pandemic. I hope you get your glasses back because they look so RAD on you, and it's such a bummer to lose good glasses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Hiller's avatar
Catherine Hiller
4d

I love this poetic post! Overall, was last night good or bad?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Dara
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture