Walking is good, walking makes you think, walking is better than a strong drink. Not that I ever tango with those. They’re on a No Tango list, along with things like hot peppers, shellfish and bee stings. Also wasps. Every summer I take walks outside as much as possible, and every time I compose the same letter:

Dear bees and especially wasps,

I love you very much. Please don’t sting me!

Thank you.

Sincerely,

-Alicia

Trouble is, I like to hang out in their summer hangout zones, like meadows, clover fields, and my neighbors’ gardens. These are places where bees flit and bumble around freely, drunk on flower syrups or whatever, and sometimes a wasp will swoop down to say HI in a way that is emotionally too loud.

So much Nature, so many things to pollinate and buzz about. The whole scene is quite active and dynamic, and positions can change at any time. I’ve trained myself to stay calm and not make any sudden moves when I enter their realm, and to stay back from the action. We gotta co-exist peacefully or someone (me) could get killed, is what I’m saying.

But sometimes, oh my god, when the lavender bushes are in full bloom, and ribbons of heavenly fragrance are rippling out from the lush purple heads, I gotta get in close and inhale. I just have to! There’s a reason why this plant is often used in lotions, teas, and food that is “calming.” It fucking works. I once had a friend who went jogging near the lavender fields of Provence when she tripped and fell, spraining her ankle badly. She tried to get up but something came over her, and she lay back down by the side of the road. She drifted into a “weird, beautiful place” where everything seemed fine, and it wasn’t until a passing car stopped to help that she realized how much time had gone by. The lavender had blissed her out for three hours!!

It’s irresistible, and nothing can keep me away from the source right in front of me. But please, good bees, I won't steal any of your rapturous bounty. I just want to stick my face in the mix and take a deep sniff.

Here, I’ll hold out my hand. See? I’m not scary or greedy. I’ll crouch down, so I can get on your level, where the goodness is. I’ll sing to you, do you like musical theater? All shall know the wonder of purple summer. Please let me know it! I’m going to lean in now. Here is my face. My mouth was open but I’ve closed it so you don’t get confused. Closing my eyes, trusting you. Slowly inhaling now. I can taste the scent on my tongue. The air shimmers, everything is rich and sweet. In this world there is no better lover for lavender than you. I’m just a soft stranger, leaning in for a quick kiss.

