Lost Boys and Good Men In An Insane Music World
Our Music Editor reveals what goes on once the crowd is gone and the tour bus gets back on the road.
What qualifies someone a “good man”? Sadly, when it comes to the music industry, my bar is pretty low. This may not be a surprise considering the number of times I have dodged unwelcome hands, tongues and even a full on “I don’t want to get together and play music with you, I want to fuck you” from male musicians. I am an attractive woman i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Womancake Magazine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.