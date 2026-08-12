Take care of your teeth and your feet! The nurse at my Dad’s age care facility grabbed my arm and looked right into my eyes. She’s helped thousands of people through their aging process, and her teeth/feet warning was serious. Good teeth so you can eat and stay strong, good feet so you can walk and stay out of a wheelchair. I bought a water flosser and stopped wearing heels.

Work on your cardio fitness! My doctor is adamant about this. Although he’s a GP, he identifies as a “heart guy”, someone who prioritizes cardiovascular health. He’s in his 60s and lean as a greyhound, a walking billboard for his message. I increased my workouts from 2 to 3 times a week.

Your gut can fix everything! My acupuncturist is a gut health evangelist, and sends me articles with clinical evidence that the microbiome affects everything from metabolic levels to brain cognition. I don’t know if it can fix everything, but lord knows I’m fibermaxxing and probiotic-ing every single day.

Look, I care about all of these things. Keeping our bodies strong and healthy as we age is crucial. But in all the years I’ve been interacting with medical professionals, none of them have ever mentioned the importance of the tiny little organ that lives in the throat.

I’m talking about the larynx, my friend. The thing that holds your vocal cords. You can feel them vibrating if you place your fingertips gently at the place where your collarbones meet and say, Hello, world!

This should be obvious: as you age, and the combined forces of sexism and ageism get louder and try to drown you out, you have to use your Power Voice. Strong, confident, and competent, this is the voice that gets shit done. You probably could use it right now, but you’re definitely going to need it going forward. It’s so important that I’ve devoted all of 2026 to helping you find and grow yours. I hope you’ve been enjoying the Power Voice essays and journal prompts that I’ve provided in these pages. Now I hope you’ll take the next step:

On Wednesday, September 30th at 4pm PST I’m leading a 90-minute Power Voice training on Zoom. I’ll show you vocal exercises that warm up your voice and keep it strong, and I’ll teach you communication techniques that will cut through and help you get heard. Did I mention that helping women find their Power Voice is my actual profession?? I’m an executive speech and presentation coach, and I’ve worked with hundreds of high-level women leaders at Enterprise companies including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Cisco, and orgs like Planned Parenthood and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Beginners welcome, and please tell the women (age 40 and up) in your life!

Paid subscribers (beyond the paywall below) will get a 20% discount code to apply at the checkout, and a fillable PDF journal with more Power Voice prompts to work with.

GET YOUR TICKET HERE