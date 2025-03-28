Hi, and much love to our readers around the world! We love you so much, and we want you to enjoy this Spring. You’ve heard about glimmers? They’re the opposite of triggers, and they promote feelings of goodness and positivity. Here some glimmers from our March pages:
Planning your next vacation? Our travel columnistwrote a great piece about the uniquely “older woman-centric” town of Port Townsend, WA.
Our Beauty Editorhas some things to say about how Anora and The Substance reflect different types of gazes that women are constantly navigating, and she doesn’t hold back.
Our Editor-In-Chief,, wrote an International Women’s Day piece chock-full of great resources in science, books, movies, entertainment and food.
Our interview with novelist Kirsten Miller (author of, “The Change”, our EIC’s favorite novel of the past 5 years) wowed us with red-hot takes on how to become a writer in midlife.
Our charity dollars this month are going to indie media that we love, including radio and news orgs.
A little self promo here but I still love Herizon Music and we have some fun podcast episodes coming up featuring trailblazers and rising stars in music. 🎶