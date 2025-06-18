Womancake Magazine

Womancake Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
5h

What a great interview! I love her. I had to laugh (ruefully) when she talked about people mixing her up with Fiona Ma. Whenever I have worked anywhere, if there's another petite woman around my age with dark hair, we are always mistaken for each other. That isn't too surprising when you are a restaurant server, but when you're in a corporate setting, it is shocking. Like, are you even really looking at us? Or are we just "the marketing girl"? Grr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Dara
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture