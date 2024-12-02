A single thought kept repeating in my brain while I watched the new Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix last week, and I’m still wrestling with it.

There are so many ways to examine the phenomenon of Martha. For one thing, she was an undisputed master of the domestic sphere. The world couldn’t get enough of her back in her heyday, but she was repugnant to me. She seemed to have set up and scaled a gigantic wall, the kind that only a ruthless perfectionist could enjoy. She was now on the other side of that wall, judging those of us (women!!) who couldn’t or wouldn’t follow, smug in her giant kitchen with her 7-layer cakes and garden roses.

I never wanted to give my time to that stuff, and I still have minimal tolerance for all of the things that Martha seems to value. Devoting endless hours to home maintenance, design and fluffing doesn’t work for me. I want my home to be a place where ideas are hatched, tested, and turned into deeply satisfying work. I have a certain aesthetic that I enjoy, but I don’t need a single thing to be “perfect”, and I certainly don’t need an abundance of material things to weigh me down. I’m not about collection. Curation is my jam, and I’m pretty damn good at it. That goes for housewares and even food itself, which I greatly enjoy but generally don’t indulge in.

In any case, no discussion of Martha would be complete without mention of her business acumen. We all know that her business journey to the top of corporate America was immensely fraught. She was eventually outed as a monster, otherwise known as a megabitch, otherwise known as “a woman who leads like a man”, with all the stereotypical ego flexing that goes along with it. She flew as close to the sun as a woman ever has. But the cultural double standard fell down on her like a hammer, and she paid the price with a spectacular and devastating fall. BTW (spoilers!), the doc contains authentic TV footage of female news anchors reporting Martha’s legal case and conviction for insider stock trading, and the megabitchyness in the faces and voices of those women as they describe her prison sentence is something to behold.

But the thing that struck me while watching the doc, the thought that keeps rattling around in my brain, is the sheer scale of everything Martha did. Her vision was fucking gigantic, and it was utterly unapologetic! She was deliberately massive in her scope and ambition, and she kicked out anyone who tried to keep her small, including her own husband (that might just be the ultimate expression of her immense privilege, come to think of it. A great many women around the world do not have that option).

I’m not personally advocating for The Martha Method in anything, except maybe pie crust. But I can appreciate the size of her accomplishments, and the impact she’s had on our culture and our world. More than that, it all makes me wonder what the world would look like if more women were able to realize our dreams, goals and ambitions on a much bigger scale. We just don’t get to do this very often. But that doesn’t mean we don’t dream of it. In fact, from my experience coaching professional women in multiple sectors and industries, we are actually overflowing with secret, massive, unrealized ambitions and goals.

If anything was possible, and you could scale a single dream or goal to its biggest impact in the world, what would it look like? How big would it get?

