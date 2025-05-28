Hello to our readers in 28 countries around the world! Everyone here at Womancake Magazine hopes you’re staying safe and finding ways to de-stress. Here’s one for you: ever heard of glimmers? They’re the opposite of triggers, and they promote feelings of goodness and positivity.

Here are some glimmers from our May pages:

Our Editor In Chief,

, wrote a post about

that went viral.

Our Music Editor,

, shared her midlife wedding playlist, which contains rump-shaking selections from both the US and UK. Get up and dance, gurl!

Our Travel Columnist,

, shared her experience with

, and one of them is a famous Mexican paradise which is perfect for a summer getaway.

Our Beauty Editor,

, told us how she

, and gave you some links to the best ones on the market.

Some things our EIC is currently enjoying:

This podcast episode about what the (near) future of AI could mean for those of us who work for a living (spoiler alert: get ready to train your own AI agent).

This photo book of extraordinary images of Tina Turner!!

These tiny but mighty buckwheat crackers.

This very bizarre but magically moisturizing sheet mask.

This 50% off pool-blue linen shirt.

Summer starts officially once this record has played all the way through.

Leave a comment

Share