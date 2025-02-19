It was toward the end of the photo shoot with my 60-something client when I boldly suggested, “I would like to put false lashes and a red lip on you.”

“Oh!” she exclaimed, as if the suggestion evoked Sally Bowles. In my head, I saw Jenna Lyons. Or Tina Knowles. Or the fabulous Diana Trout in Younger, played hilariously by Miriam Shor:

A red lip on anyone is fantastic, a red lip on a woman over 40 is fucking fantastic.

After 30+ years as a makeup artist, I knew this combo would create a spark. And I was right. My client was game, and the photographer loved the idea. (When this kind of synergy happens on a shoot—everyone feels it.) The next thing we knew, we were oohing and ahhing over the many red lip shades I had in my kit. I had come prepared.

What happened next was magic. I see it instantly, the moment my client looks at herself in the mirror and understands that she looks fucking hot. The moment deepens when I know she realizes that she’s beautiful. The photographer snapped away. Those shots were some of her favorites (mine too). Her whole vibe popped—and hit a higher frequency. You couldn’t help but to look at her!

So was it the lipstick? Or was it her, feeling amazing in the lipstick?

My beautiful client Maria, Photo by Deborah Copaken

The transformative powers of glam and groom never cease to amaze me. I’m talking about the hair, makeup, and brow shape that can level up your confidence. Do you transform or does your awareness of your power simply shift? Whatever the case, glam and groom is often the first step in being noticed.

Want to level up your vibrational frequency and feel more eyes on you? How can you become a bit more visible? Let’s do a thought exercise. I am going to share with you a very thoughtful list of suggestions that I curated for you and in return, you aren’t going to poo- poo them. You’re going to approach each one with curiosity and openness.

Here are 15 products you can buy right now, without trying first. They are tried and true products that will create some instant magic: