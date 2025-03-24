Last night while I was reading in bed and waiting to fall asleep, I came across an article so outlandish that I had to share it with someone. My husband retires after I do, so I re-read the piece over and over while I waited for him to arrive, getting myself ready to drop the bomb.

The minute he walked into the bedroom I shouted it out: They’re making a sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada!”

He groaned loud and long, and I joined in.

Strictly speaking, I’m not against sequels. I think “Return of The Jedi” is one of the best ever made, and everyone knows that “The Godfather: Part 2” is better than Part 1. For that matter, the new Wallace and Gromit film, “Vengeance Most Fowl” is better than “Curse of the Were-Rabbit”, and that’s saying something, because “Curse” is a banger.

Yet some stories are magical largely because the world they create comes vividly to life inside a container. “The Devil wears Prada” features some fantastic characters who are very much a product of a time and place that will never come again. Like all great movies, the story itself was not written to extend past the closing credits, but it does point each character in a direction that we can perceive and enjoy. Our dreams about them reflect our own unique experiences. The uniqueness is the point. It enhances the dreaming and keeps it alive with pleasure.

However, it’s clear that the corporate overlords of the entertainment sector are diving deep into their past IP to try and create new-ish versions of old-ish hits (see: the endless Marvel and DC superhero flicks, and oh dear god, even the some of the “new” Star Wars ones). This is a stupid, sucky strategy that can rob fresh, original creative voices of their chance in a big spotlight. It can also keep us stuck in a stale artistic and cultural vortex, without much hope of an exit.

I was all set to rant on about all of this, but then I remembered something: Miranda, back when the movie came out in 2006, was an Older Woman, i.e. over 50. For that matter, the main cast of “Sex and The City” hit the other side of 50 and has continued to age through each successive movie and TV episode. And Carrie Fucking Fisher got to portray Leia right up until her death in 2016 at age 60 (she was so central to the SW narrative that they actually went on to use archival footage of her as the character in two more movies). I almost forgot that there’s a sequel to “Practical Magic” (a personal fav) currently in the works.

You see where I’m going with this. Older women are getting more visibility in these sequels, and this is great! But when I think back to the movies I loved in my youth, I can find other stories equally as compelling, if not more so. How about a Spike Lee-made “Do the Right Thing” sequel that focuses on Mookie’s sister Jade and his lover Tina, played by original cast members Joie Lee and Rosie Perez. Or a sequel to the multi-generational immigrant family saga “Joy Luck Club” featuring the original cast of daughters, now mothers and grandmothers in their own right. I loved the 1992 “Like Water for Chocolate”, and I’d love to see the stories of sisters Tita, Rosaura and Gertrudis updated and expanded. Did I hear recently that Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman are working on a “Kill Bill” sequel featuring Uma and her own daughter playing their original parts?

Hollywood (or whomever) can’t do this right unless we tell them which stories matter to us. So let’s get into it: which movies from your youth would you like to see updated in a sequel featuring fantastic older women?

