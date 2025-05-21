Celia and Simon boogie-ing on the dancefloor at their recent wedding!

This is the year of my marriage to a British man. Our partnership is musical as well as personal and romantic. It is also not lost on me that while his ancestry is from a formerly colonial nation, my blood is from both indigenous and colonial ancestors who met and mingled in the Philippine Islands. Part of me feels some kind of woo-woo full circle ancestral amends being made through our union, with the full acceptance of each other’s worlds expressed in our vows, and in the merging of our families and communities.

In one of our bands, we play with friends who are also British, and sometimes they burst into singing silly songs together. I marvel at how easily they move from conversation into song, how many ditties they keep in shared memories from their childhood, like nursery school rhyme tunes, old advertisements or British Music Hall songs from the mid-20th century they maybe heard through their parents.

By contrast, Americans seem to sing more self-consciously, or not at all, as our cultural concept of singing feels so strongly linked to public performance, or ranking, as demonstrated by reality competition shows like The Voice or American Idol. You almost have to earn your worth to sing in the U.S.A.

But in England, Ireland, Scotland and much of Europe — not to mention in the Philippines, amateurs sing in public and in groups all the time. Singing is something you do with your community, and everyone knows common songs. The legions of football fans bellowing out sweet old-timey songs — like Liverpool FC’s testosterone-fueled, high-decibel crowd version of the classic show tune, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — are an example of how okay it is for anyone and everyone to raise voices into spontaneous group song, whether it be in a neighborhood pub, your gran’s house, or a sports stadium.

..in England, Ireland, Scotland and much of Europe — not to mention in the Philippines, amateurs sing in public and in groups all the time. The legions of football fans bellowing out sweet old-timey songs — like Liverpool FC’s testosterone-fueled, high-decibel crowd version of the classic show tune, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — are an example of how okay it is for anyone and everyone to raise voices into spontaneous group song, whether it be in a neighborhood pub, your gran’s house, or a sports stadium.

For our UK wedding celebration, we knew our friends and family well enough to know there had to be dancing. I also knew, with my brother and his partner flying over from the States to meet my in-laws for the first time, that it would be great to find a common soundtrack to harmonize all our different relational tangents. We had a good friend who had offered to make a custom DJ pre-recorded playlist; we could send him a list of songs to weave into a continuous mix. But how to choose the songs, and how would they cohere and segue into each other when we had so many tastes, genres, musical eras and preferences to consider?

Several years ago, I went to a friend’s wedding where she honored a Czech wedding tradition of polka-ing one way vigorously around a circle of wedding guests with anyone who wanted to dance with the bride. Recalling that gave me the idea to ask each of our guests for a song they would like us to dance to, with them, on our wedding day.

We put the call out. The responses we got back were our wedding gifts. Each song reminded us something about our relationship with them, little time machines to make the room explode into wordless, big eyed squeals of communal understanding and pogo-bounces on the night of the reception. Instead of imposing our taste on the group, we had invited them to be a part of creating the mood and experience for each other and also, in a way, cast a part of themselves into the fairy dust of the night.

As my husband and I had been raised in different hemispheres, there were some songs I didn’t recognize or had never heard of before. Maybe they only came out as singles overseas and not in America. These became conversation starters in the weeks approaching the big day. They opened up my husband’s anecdotes about each person’s request; and he would take me on story-trips back to Coventry, Cambridge, Manchester, or Camden Town in London from the 1980s, 90s, up through the early 2000’s. If there were songs I knew too, I could take him back to Seattle with me, or New York, and tell him my own cherished, nearly-forgotten recollections, awoken by the music.

The wedding plans had started in January of 2025, a month where many things began shifting for us. It seemed like we had just finished celebrating some mightily joyous holidays when the tone of American life began to lean more and more into uncertainty. Then, the fires broke out in Los Angeles on January 7th, reducing the east and west edges of the city, both manmade and natural landscapes, to heartbreakingly desolate ash. The fires displaced tens of thousands of families, and some of our friends, with whom we had established regular social rituals, left the city for a while. We don’t know when or if we will see them again like we used to.

I found myself planning this wedding almost as an act of defiance, determined to create an opportunity to counteract my American-Angeleno grief, bring folks I love together joyfully — not to mention celebrating love and community in the face of the growing shadows of conflict, disorder, and divisive fear mongering.

I found myself planning this wedding almost as an act of defiance, determined to create an opportunity to counteract my American-Angeleno grief, bring folks I love together joyfully — not to mention celebrating love and community in the face of the growing shadows of conflict, disorder, and divisive fear mongering.

I had one little bridal meltdown, 24 hours before the wedding, when it felt like there were a few things that were not falling into place the way I had hoped. As it turned out, my micromanagement only mattered so much. In Priya Parker’s book, “The Art of Gathering,” she writes about how important it is to clarify the purpose of a gathering. The guest list, the decorations, the food, the layout of the room, even the communications preceding the event are all easier if the purpose of the gathering is kept front and center. Our purpose: to celebrate our union in the town where my mother-in-law lives, as she is in her late 80’s (we will have a similar celebration in the town where my own mother lives, as she is of a similar age). It felt important for us both to share our joy with our moms while they are still with us.

So: joy, first and foremost, directed the day.

After our vow ceremony and a fantastic meal, the tables were moved off to one side and the dancing began. First song out of the gate: “American Girl” by Tom Petty — not necessarily a dance pop hit, but funnily enough, the exuberant guitar riff, the message of broken promises, disillusionment combined with the declaration “She was — an A-MER-i-can Girl” with an air of defiance felt like a good introduction for this bride. As the night progressed, I would see us and our friends and fam rushing the floor and DANCING. Really dancing. Like, throwing hands in the air and belting out at the top of our collective lungs to the likes of Whitney Houston, Morrissey, Earth Wind and Fire, Aretha Franklin, and Tommy Tucker’s “Hi-Heel Sneakers”. Friends of ours who had had major illnesses in recent years were out there shaking their groove thangs with wide grins and hands in the air.

When it grew late and the family matriarch rose to leave with the aid of her walker (“Zimmer frame” for my UK friends), a massive conga line formed spontaneously behind her until she reached the door and turned around in astonishment: the room was going nuts with loud cheers and beaming faces, celebrating her very presence.

I sat in the corner of the room in a restful moment next to my new hubby, and said “Geez. This is my fucking wedding. This is OUR wedding. Look at that.” People were being so sweet with each other; people spun around with folks they had only just met. People would claim their chosen songs on the playlist and get other people up to dance to it. Our families and friends had met and embraced each other, and there was an amazing absence of drama.

The whole thing had been a group effort, no wedding planner, coordinated in less than five months from an ocean and a continent away; many of the guests had also been the setup crew and transformed a rowing club (think a room usually full of busy rowing machines and sweaty athletes) into an elegant dining room, full of fresh spring flowers from my mum-in-law’s garden and the local markets, and colorful paper lanterns overhead. I wasn’t at the setup, but the photos showed many hands of smiling decorators making light work.

We heard that after we snuck out, exhausted by emotion, the venue manager decided to let our guests continue dancing an hour later than our curfew because someone had brought wine to share, it was still flowing and, “They were such a nice group of people, having such a lovely time.” The next morning, we heard over and over: “I really needed that.” Our guests, one by one, talked about how much they needed that release, to be transported by those songs and that music to the memories of past joy, and the hope of future reunions.

The next morning, we heard over and over: “I really needed that.” Our guests, one by one, talked about how much they needed that release, to be transported by those songs and that music to the memories of past joy, and the hope of future reunions.

There is a lecture by Nick Cave where he talks about the lineage from modern pop love songs all the way back in history to the Old Testament’s Book of Songs, which — despite being in the Bible — is noted for its passionate love language. He hypothesizes that every love song since then is a devotional song, and that the deep sentiment of romance is an expression of our instinctive craving for the Divine. That’s why, in love songs, separation hurts so badly and why romantic need feels so life-giving.

Similarly, perhaps, hands-in-the-air party songs are rebel songs, protest songs in disguise. On the dance floor, everyone belongs. The bastards cannot get you down when you’re gettin’ down. To boogie-oogie-oogie is an all-ages activity. Joy can become the reason for occupying that space, freedom in our bodies can be the purpose, emotional expression of all kinds occurs implicitly. There is no need for speech when singing can be done together, in unison.

I have a bit more of an understanding now, for why songs from the Great Depression or wartime can sound so cheery. It’s practice, so as not to relinquish the shared practice of celebration. I love that now, hopefully, people can remember the joy of our wedding, a moment where borders bent, oceans melted and continents connected to make way for all of us.

Leave a comment

Share